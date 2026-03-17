US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE Lifts Airspace Closure, Israel Launches Renewed Attack on Tehran and Beirut

Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons.

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: As economic conditions in Iran are worsening, U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring several nations to send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open, seeking a coalition of nations reliant on Middle East oil. Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport has gradually resumed some flights after a drone struck a fuel tank, causing a fire. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said it was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. The war in West Asia has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, at least 880 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed, including six in a plane crash in Iraq last week. More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon — roughly 20% of the nation’s population.

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