US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE Lifts Airspace Closure, Israel Launches Renewed Attack on Tehran and Beirut

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: As war enters third week, here are all live updates of what is happening

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US-Israel Attack Iran News LIVE Updates
Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons.
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: As economic conditions in Iran are worsening, U.S. President Donald Trump is pressuring several nations to send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open, seeking a coalition of nations reliant on Middle East oil. Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport has gradually resumed some flights after a drone struck a fuel tank, causing a fire. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said it was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. The war in West Asia has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, at least 880 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed, including six in a plane crash in Iraq last week. More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon — roughly 20% of the nation’s population.
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US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Tanker Hit by Projectile on Coast of UAE

A tanker anchored off the UAE’s eastern coast was hit by a projectile early Tuesday morning as the nation came under several waves of Iranian attacks.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, reported the attack, saying the vessel was in the Gulf of Oman off Fujairah.

It said the tanker sustained “minor structural damage” and no one was hurt.

Since the Iran war started, some 20 vessels in the region have come under attack as Iranian fire effectively halts traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil and natural gas traded passes.

AP

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