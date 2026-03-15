Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

Abbas Araghchi criticises Washington’s shift after a waiver allowed India to resume Russian crude imports

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Iran israel conflict
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Photo: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abbas Araghchi said the United States had earlier pressured India to stop buying Russian oil but is now urging countries to purchase crude from Russia.

  • The remarks came after Washington issued a 30-day waiver on March 5 allowing India to continue Russian oil imports amid geopolitical tensions.

  • Araghchi also criticised the US and Israel for launching strikes on Iran, warning that Tehran’s retaliation could escalate the conflict across the Gulf region.

Two weeks after its war with Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claims that the US is now pleading with India to purchase petroleum from Moscow despite "bullying India" to stop importing Russian oil.

"The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia," said Araghchi on Friday in a post on social media platform X.

"After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world — including India — to buy Russian crude," he added.

This comes after the US, which had previously imposed strict sanctions connected to the conflict in Ukraine, granted India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil on March 5.

The minister criticised Europe's position on the West Asian conflict, calling the war on Iran "illegal" and stating that Europe believed that supporting an unlawful war on Iran would earn US support against Russia.

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He even termed the current stance of the Trump administration towards the purchase of Russian crude oil as "Pathetic".

Following days of build-up as US President Donald Trump increased pressure on Tehran to reach a new agreement on its nuclear program, the US and Israel began a coordinated strike on Iran on February 28.

The war spread across the entire Gulf region as a result of Iran's reaction.

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