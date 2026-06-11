India A Vs Afghanistan A, ODI Tri-Nation Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Six Runs Short Of Fifty

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The 15-year old fearsome batter smashed 44 runs off just 22 balls while playing for India A against Afghanistan A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday, June 11

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score against Afghanistan A
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 44 runs off just 22 balls against Afghanistan A in Dambulla on June 11. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 44 runs off just 22 balls against Afghanistan A

  • The teen sensation smacked 9 fours during his fiery innings

  • The match is being played Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla in Sri Lanka

Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who forced the broadcasters to telecast an A Nation tri-series, missed his maiden India A half-century by just six runs at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Thursday, June 11.

Sooryavanshi failed in the first match against Sri Lanka as he got out for just 13 runs while trying to clear the mid-off fielder while attempting a lofted shot. However, in the second match, he found his unique rhythm and did what he does best - smashing bowlers from the get-go.

Check out the live score of IND A vs AFG A here:

He smashed Afghanistan A's fast bowler, Mohammad Ibrahim, for two sumptuous boundaries in the first over itself, making his intentions clear that even though it's an ODI format, if he gets the ball in his radar, he'll give it a full monte.

The southpaw batter reached a blazing 44 off just 22 balls, and when it was looking like we were in for another Sooryavanshi special, he tried to play a cheeky uppercut to a short delivery and ended up finding the gloves of the wicket-keeper. He smashed nine boundaries in a short yet entertaining stay at the crease and got his team off to 74 runs off just seven overs.

Related Content
India A Vs Sri Lanka A: Ruturaj Gaikwad Silences Critics With Stunning Century In Tri Series Clash - X/BCCI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to lead charge as key player for India A in tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A at Dambulla. - BCCI/X
All eyes on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he set to feature for India A in ODI tri-series. - bcci/X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play for India A in his next assignment in the tri-nation series starting from June 9 in Dambulla. - X/BCCI

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