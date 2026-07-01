Veteran Marathi Theatre Director And Actor Vijaya Mehta Passes Away at 91

Renowned theatre pioneer, actor, and director Vijaya Mehta died at her residence on Tuesday night after a prolonged illness.
Affectionately called Bai, Mehta was a defining voice in modern Marathi theatre and mentored generations of actors and directors.
She co-founded the Mumbai-based theatre group Rangayan in the 1960s alongside playwright Vijay Tendulkar, Shriram Lagoo, and Arvind Deshpande.
Veteran theatre director, actor and producer Vijaya Mehta passed away on Tuesday night, June 30, at her residence around 10 pm. She was 91 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness.
Known affectionately as "Bai" within theatre circles, she mentored generations of actors and directors. Her death marks the loss of a defining voice in modern Marathi theatre.
Vijaya Mehta dies
Actor Vijay Kenkre, who served as chief assistant on her 1990s television serial Lifeline, confirmed the news. "She passed away around 9:30-10 pm. I learnt about her demise through her daughter. It's a personal loss. She has been my guru," Kenkre told PTI.
Vijaya Mehta's theatre legacy
Born Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda (now Vadodara), Gujarat, Mehta graduated from the University of Mumbai. She trained under celebrated theatre personalities Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban.
In the 1960s, she co-founded the Mumbai-based theatre group Rangayan. She established the group alongside playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande.
Mehta directed the landmark adaptation of C T Khanolkar's Ek Shoonya Bajirao. She also introduced Bertolt Brecht to Marathi audiences through Ajab Nyay Vartulacha, an adaptation of The Caucasian Chalk Circle. Her celebrated productions included Barrister, Shakuntal, Hamidabaichi Kothi and Mother, alongside several international Indo-German collaborations.
Parallel cinema and awards
Mehta starred in parallel cinema classics Kalyug and Party, and her performance in the latter remains highly celebrated. She also directed acclaimed parallel cinema films Rao Saheb and Pestonjee.
She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975, the Padma Shri in 1986 and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Rao Saheb.
Mehta was also honoured with the Best Actress award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival for Party. She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna in 2012 and the META Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tributes pour in for Vijaya Mehta
Several prominent figures from the entertainment industry and dignitaries mourned the demise of Mehta. Anupam Kher, Ronnie Screwvala, Swanand Kirkire, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Surpiya Sule and others paid tributes to the pioneer of Marathi theatre.