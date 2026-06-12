Dinyar Tirandaz Dies: Nukkad And Byomkesh Bakshi Actor Leaves Behind A Legacy

Dinyar Tirandaz dies after a celebrated four-decade acting career.
Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi remain among his most remembered works.
Veteran character actor earned admiration across television and Bollywood audiences.
Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, a familiar face to generations of Indian television and film audiences, has died in Mumbai. The news of Dinyar Tirandaz's death was confirmed by a family member, bringing an end to a career that spanned more than four decades and left a lasting mark on Indian entertainment.
According to family sources, the actor passed away at 3:45 pm in Mumbai. It was also revealed that he had been unwell for some time. While the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed, tributes have already begun pouring in from colleagues, fans and members of the entertainment industry.
Dinyar Tirandaz's journey from Duniya to television fame
Dinyar Tirandaz began his acting career with the 1984 film Duniya. Over the years, he steadily built a reputation as one of the industry's most dependable character actors, earning appreciation for performances that brought warmth, humour and authenticity to the screen.
His most memorable work came on television through iconic shows such as Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi. Both programmes continue to enjoy a loyal following even decades after their original run. Tirandaz's ability to make even supporting characters feel memorable helped him stand out in a highly competitive industry.
Why Dinyar Tirandaz remains an important television figure
Beyond television, Tirandaz appeared in numerous Bollywood films, often playing supporting roles that added depth to the narrative. While he rarely occupied centre stage, his performances consistently enriched the stories he was part of.
Fans particularly remember him for being a familiar presence during a golden era of Indian television. His work connected with audiences because of its sincerity and relatability.
As news of his passing spread, several admirers shared messages celebrating his professionalism and dedication. Many recalled growing up watching him in beloved television serials and films.
The veteran actor's death marks the loss of a performer whose contributions often worked quietly in the background yet remained unforgettable. Dinyar Tirandaz's legacy will continue through the many characters he brought to life and the memories he created for audiences across generations.
The actor passed away in Mumbai on June 12, with further details regarding funeral arrangements expected to be announced by the family.