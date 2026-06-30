Zeenat Aman Recalls Being Pushed For ‘More Cleavage’ And Glamour, Exposes Patriarchal Gaze In Classic Bollywood

Zeenat Aman said filmmakers prioritised glamour over her creative contributions on film sets.
The Veteran actor recalled production teams demanding more revealing costumes and rain sequences.
Zeenat Aman also reflected on gender bias and Bollywood's slow progress for women.
Zeenat Aman has reflected on the realities of being one of Bollywood's biggest stars in the 1970s, revealing that filmmakers often prioritised her appearance over her creative input. During a conversation with actor Shubra Aiyappa on her YouTube channel, the veteran actor spoke candidly about being branded a "sex symbol", working on largely male-dominated film sets and the constant pressure to appear more glamorous on screen despite her own preferences.
Zeenat Aman reflects on glamour roles in Bollywood
Looking back on her career, Zeenat said there was often a sharp contrast between her public image and who she really was. It was shared by the actor that the "sex symbol" label remained attached to her for years, even though people who met her personally were often surprised to discover how different she was from the characters she portrayed.
She also recalled that film sets were overwhelmingly male-dominated, with very few women present apart from her hairdresser. According to Zeenat, little attention was paid to her ideas for shaping her characters, while greater focus was placed on songs, dance sequences, and her on-screen appearance.
Zeenat Aman says filmmakers wanted more revealing costumes
Speaking about styling decisions, Zeenat explained that she worked closely with renowned costume designers such as Bhanu Athaiya after returning to India from the United States. However, she revealed that her suggestions were often more restrained than those of filmmakers.
It was stated by Zeenat that production teams frequently wanted costumes with "more cleavage" and "more of the back showing", rather than the modest ideas she had proposed. She added that these demands reflected the industry's priorities at the time.
The veteran actor also addressed the long-standing issue of pay disparity in cinema. She attributed the imbalance largely to the patriarchal nature of society, saying financial power has traditionally remained in the hands of men. While she acknowledged that progress has been made over the years, she felt the pace of change has remained slow.
Zeenat Aman remains one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated stars, remembered for iconic performances in films including Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Don and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Her latest reflections offer a candid glimpse into the challenges many actresses faced behind the glamour of classic Bollywood.