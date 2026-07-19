Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk Again, Says His Hospital Shift ‘Wasn’t Right’

Sonakshi Sinha questions Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sonakshi said Wangchuk's removal from the protest site "wasn't right". It was also said by the actor that she was relieved he was safe and praised him and his supporters for maintaining a peaceful movement despite the challenges. She urged those taking part in the protest to continue demonstrating with peace, unity and respect, adding that every citizen has the right to question and hope for change.