Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk Again, Says His Hospital Shift ‘Wasn’t Right’

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Calling the move "not right", she urged his supporters to remain peaceful and expressed hope that a dialogue would begin soon.

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Backs Sonam Wangchuk Again Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Sonakshi Sinha criticised Sonam Wangchuk's hospital shift and backed peaceful protest.

  • Hospital said Wangchuk remains stable but needs close medical monitoring after prolonged fasting.

  • Delhi High Court agreed to hear plea seeking transfer to a private hospital.

Sonakshi Sinha has once again come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk after speaking out against the activist's removal from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged NEET examination irregularities, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. Responding to the development, Sonakshi reiterated her support for the activist and called for peaceful dialogue.

Sonakshi Sinha questions Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation

Sharing a video on Instagram, Sonakshi said Wangchuk's removal from the protest site "wasn't right". It was also said by the actor that she was relieved he was safe and praised him and his supporters for maintaining a peaceful movement despite the challenges. She urged those taking part in the protest to continue demonstrating with peace, unity and respect, adding that every citizen has the right to question and hope for change.

Dia Mirza On Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Dia Mirza Backs Sonam Wangchuk After Protest Removal, Calls For Peaceful Dissent

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sonam Wangchuk's health and latest developments

According to Delhi Police, Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court after his health reportedly deteriorated. Hospital authorities later said that he remains stable but continues to require close medical supervision following his prolonged hunger strike. They also confirmed that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and medication despite repeated counselling by doctors.

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CPI(M) supporters take out a protest march in solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Saturday, July 18, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi. - | Photo: Vikram Sharma/Outlook
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From the hospital, Wangchuk urged his supporters to go ahead with the planned Chalo Sansad march, calling for "freedom from fear" and "freedom from injustice". Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear a plea filed by his wife, who has sought permission to transfer him to a private hospital.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and others sit during their protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Sunday, July 19, 2026. Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the Jantar Mantar earlier on Saturday by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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By Snehal Srivastava

The protest, led by students demanding accountability over the alleged NEET examination irregularities, began on June 6, with Wangchuk joining the indefinite hunger strike on June 28. The march to Parliament is scheduled for July 20, even as several members of the film industry continue to extend their support to the activist.

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