Dia Mirza Backs Sonam Wangchuk After Protest Removal, Calls For Peaceful Dissent

Dia Mirza supports Sonam Wangchuk and students

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza shared a statement expressing solidarity with students seeking transparency and reforms in the education system. It was stated by the actor that she stood with Sonam Wangchuk, Neha, Ameen and Manish while supporting their right to peaceful protest. In another message, it was added that she would continue standing with students across the country and back Wangchuk's demand for dialogue.