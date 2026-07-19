Dia Mirza Backs Sonam Wangchuk After Protest Removal, Calls For Peaceful Dissent

Dia Mirza backed Sonam Wangchuk's right to peaceful protest and dialogue publicly.
Wangchuk joined the hunger strike on June 28 amid NEET protest demands.
Delhi Police cited court directions and medical advice for shifting the 59-year-old activist.
Dia Mirza has voiced her support for activist Sonam Wangchuk after he was removed from his protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Wangchuk, who joined students demanding greater accountability and transparency in the education system through an indefinite hunger strike, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. The actor later urged support for peaceful protest and dialogue.
Dia Mirza supports Sonam Wangchuk and students
Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza shared a statement expressing solidarity with students seeking transparency and reforms in the education system. It was stated by the actor that she stood with Sonam Wangchuk, Neha, Ameen and Manish while supporting their right to peaceful protest. In another message, it was added that she would continue standing with students across the country and back Wangchuk's demand for dialogue.
Dia Mirza reacts after Sonam Wangchuk's removal
Mirza also criticised the manner in which Sonam Wangchuk was escorted away from the protest site. It was written by the actor that peaceful movements led by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela had historically inspired meaningful change. She further urged social media users to respond respectfully to criticism while ignoring abusive comments.
According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court and on medical advice because of his deteriorating health. Police maintained that maximum restraint was exercised during the operation and denied allegations that protesters were assaulted.
The protest began on June 6, with Wangchuk joining the hunger strike on June 28. Demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities and have announced a march to Parliament on July 20.