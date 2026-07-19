BTS Normal Music Video Sparks HYYH, Spring Day Comparisons Among ARMY

BTS Normal music video sparked comparisons to HYYH and Spring Day immediately after release.
Ryan Tedder co-produced the track alongside Sean Cook for the Arirang album.
Swim has surpassed 711 million Spotify streams before Normal's global release.
BTS's Normal music video has struck an emotional chord with fans across the world. Released as the second single from the group's fifth studio album Arirang, the music video has quickly become a major talking point, with ARMY pointing out visual and emotional similarities to BTS' beloved HYYH (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life) era and the iconic Spring Day music video.
BTS Normal music video revives HYYH memories
Directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, the video trades grand spectacle for a more intimate atmosphere. Set inside an elegant mansion after a late-night gathering, it follows the seven members through candid moments of celebration, reflection and companionship. Pillow fights, playful interactions and quiet scenes create a nostalgic mood that many fans believe deliberately echoes BTS' earlier storytelling style.
The release also completes the group's LAMRON campaign, a teaser concept that fans decoded as NORMAL spelled backwards before the official unveiling.
ARMY compares Normal to Spring Day
Soon after the video premiered, social media was filled with comparisons to Run, Spring Day and the HYYH era. Fans suggested that the themes of friendship, growing older and finding comfort in one another reminded them of one of BTS' most celebrated creative periods.
The track was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sean Cook, while songwriting credits include RM, J-Hope, Suga, Sean Foreman, Livvi Franc, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Derrick Milano and Pdogg. Alongside the music video, BIGHIT Music also released Korean and instrumental versions of the song.
Normal is the ninth track from Arirang, whose lead single Swim has already crossed 711 million Spotify streams. After a 48-hour Spotify-exclusive premiere, the music video was released widely, arriving just ahead of BTS' highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime performance.