Stray Kids Drop Teaser For "Farming" Track From New Album

Stray Kids has dropped a teaser of Farming.
The track is from their upcoming album, This & That.
The album release is pitched for August 7.
Stray Kids has spiked the excitement for its upcoming comeback by dropping the first 'UNVEIL : TRACK' teaser from its new mini album, 'THIS & THAT'. While gearing up for the album’s release on August 7, the group shared the teaser for “FARMING,” the fourth track on the album, through its official social media channels on July 17, heralding its signature comeback promotion series.
The released video relays the taut, playful journey of Stray Kids as 'hunters' setting out on a landmine-searching mission. Their passionate dedication to plotting strategies across walls and their determined resolve to uncover the landmines captured attention. Particularly, the visuals blending pixel art with a pop digital nostalgia aesthetic, eerie direction, and the members' hip style reminiscent of game characters visually amplified the rhythmic charm of the track. The lyrics "All day, every night until we're satisfied We're FARMING", wrapping the video, is in thrilling consonance with huge expectations for the full track.
The new song 'FARMING' was written and composed by 3RACHA—Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han—Stray Kids' core and in-house production team, adding authenticity. Member Bang Chan also displayed their sheer talent by participating in the arrangement. As they previously commented on the tracklist, "Do what you want This n That," attention is focused on the sensational hip-hop rhythm and playful visual elements they will put forth.
This mini album 'THIS & THAT' includes eight tracks: 'FARMING, Farming,' the title track 'This & That,' the pre-released 'RUN IT, Run It,' 'After You, After You,' 'I Do, I Do,' and a festival version of the title track. Once again, 3RACHA led the production of all tracks, proving Stray Kids' wide-ranging musical spectrum as 'music peddlers' who infuse their unique style into any genre.