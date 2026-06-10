BTS’ SWIM Climbs Billboard Hot 100 Again As ARIRANG Era Continues To Gather Pace

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The track from the group's album ARIRANG has maintained strong momentum across US and global charts, further cementing BTS' enduring popularity as fans await the next chapter of the group's reunion journey.

BTS SWIM
BTS SWIM Climbs Billboard Hot 100 In 11th Week Of Release Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • BTS's SWIM climbed to No. 41 in its 11th week.

  • ARIRANG title track remains inside Billboard's global top five charts.

  • Strong US radio growth continues to boost BTS's chart momentum.

BTS’ SWIM continues to prove its staying power in the United States. Nearly three months after its release, the song has climbed once again on the Billboard Hot 100, extending an already impressive chart run. The track, which serves as the title song of BTS' fifth studio album ARIRANG, has become one of the group's strongest-performing releases in recent years and continues to gain momentum rather than fade away.

BTS SWIM climbs Billboard Hot 100 in 11th week

According to BIGHIT MUSIC on June 10 KST, SWIM rose to No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The achievement marks the song's 11th consecutive week on the prestigious singles chart.

The upward trajectory has been particularly notable. After ranking at No. 55 in late May, the track jumped to No. 44 before climbing further to No. 41 this week. The steady rise suggests growing interest among listeners rather than the typical decline seen with many chart releases.

BTS ARIRANG Vinyl: Special Anniversary Edition With Bonus Tracks - X
BTS ARIRANG Vinyl Sparks Anniversary Excitement With Two Exclusive Bonus Tracks

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

ARIRANG title track dominates global charts

Beyond the Hot 100, SWIM continues to perform strongly across Billboard's international rankings. The song currently sits at No. 5 on the Global 200 chart and No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, maintaining its presence among the world's most-streamed songs for 11 consecutive weeks.

Related Content
Billboard World Albums Chart: BTS, TXT, NMIXX Lead Ranking - X
Drake Charts Record: Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour Dominate - X
BTS SWIM Tops Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart Again - Instgaram
BTS ARIRANG Tops Billboard 200 With Historic No. 1 Run - Instagram

The track has also found success on American radio. This week, it reached No. 13 on the Pop Airplay chart and No. 18 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, demonstrating its crossover appeal beyond BTS' dedicated fanbase.

What makes SWIM's performance significant?

The success of SWIM arrives during a meaningful period for BTS as the group gradually resumes collective activities. Industry observers have pointed to the song's longevity as evidence of the group's sustained global influence more than a decade after their debut.

BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN To Transform Busan Into Purple Festival - X
BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN Set To Turn The City Purple With A Massive Fan Celebration

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Released on March 20 as part of ARIRANG, SWIM has continued to attract new listeners week after week. With the song still climbing on key charts, BTS appears to have added another major global hit to its catalogue.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories