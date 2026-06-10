BTS’ SWIM Climbs Billboard Hot 100 Again As ARIRANG Era Continues To Gather Pace

BTS's SWIM climbed to No. 41 in its 11th week.
ARIRANG title track remains inside Billboard's global top five charts.
Strong US radio growth continues to boost BTS's chart momentum.
BTS’ SWIM continues to prove its staying power in the United States. Nearly three months after its release, the song has climbed once again on the Billboard Hot 100, extending an already impressive chart run. The track, which serves as the title song of BTS' fifth studio album ARIRANG, has become one of the group's strongest-performing releases in recent years and continues to gain momentum rather than fade away.
BTS SWIM climbs Billboard Hot 100 in 11th week
According to BIGHIT MUSIC on June 10 KST, SWIM rose to No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The achievement marks the song's 11th consecutive week on the prestigious singles chart.
The upward trajectory has been particularly notable. After ranking at No. 55 in late May, the track jumped to No. 44 before climbing further to No. 41 this week. The steady rise suggests growing interest among listeners rather than the typical decline seen with many chart releases.
ARIRANG title track dominates global charts
Beyond the Hot 100, SWIM continues to perform strongly across Billboard's international rankings. The song currently sits at No. 5 on the Global 200 chart and No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, maintaining its presence among the world's most-streamed songs for 11 consecutive weeks.
The track has also found success on American radio. This week, it reached No. 13 on the Pop Airplay chart and No. 18 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, demonstrating its crossover appeal beyond BTS' dedicated fanbase.
What makes SWIM's performance significant?
The success of SWIM arrives during a meaningful period for BTS as the group gradually resumes collective activities. Industry observers have pointed to the song's longevity as evidence of the group's sustained global influence more than a decade after their debut.
Released on March 20 as part of ARIRANG, SWIM has continued to attract new listeners week after week. With the song still climbing on key charts, BTS appears to have added another major global hit to its catalogue.