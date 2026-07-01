BTS' ARIRANG Churns 5.3 Billion Streams, Reflecting Global Haul

BTS' ARIRANG has hit record sales.
It has crossed 5 billion streams, drawn from several platforms.
This proves BTS' international reach.
BTS continues to command a staggering global reach. Its fifth album, ARIRANG, is still wielding chart-busting records. As per US data company Luminate, ARIRANG has been one of the most successful releases of 2026 so far, having surpassed 3.8 billion streams across major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music from its release on March 20, till May 14. In this window, the group's entire backlist crossed 5.3 billion streams, magnetized by BTS's first full-group comeback in three years and eight months, along with the jet start of its world tour.
What Do The ARIRANG Numbers Suggest?
The group's popularity was evenly reflected across the globe rather than pooled in certain pockets. Latin America accounted for 27% of total streams, followed by Northeast Asia (17%), North America (14%), Southeast Asia (13%), and Europe (12%). The 5.3bn streams shine across multiple global platforms. These major digital networks include Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. Achieving this volume in just two months sets a new industry standard. The rapid accumulation marks one of the fastest streaming trajectories for a non-English cultural track in music history. Global fan mobilisation drove the record figures. The band's dedicated fan base, known as ARMY, organised viral internet challenges and coordinated streaming campaigns. These digital efforts sustained the track's high commercial momentum throughout May and June 2026. The group's fandom indicates an exulting loyalty.
Luminate signalled that although overall K-pop listening remains relatively low among the general public, BTS continues to rake in new listeners. The report found that 38% of BTS listeners identified as Hispanic or Latino. The report also located a segment of consumers who may not listen to BTS regularlt but still acknowledge the group as influential trendsetters and artists. This group accounted for 19% of respondents familiar with BTS. BigHit Music emphasised the findings demonstrate that BTS is "maintaining the loyalty of its existing fanbase while attracting new consumers and expanding its mainstream audience."
BTS will continue its 'ARIRANG' world tour with concerts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 6 and 7.