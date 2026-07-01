BTS' ARIRANG Churns 5.3 Billion Streams, Reflecting Global Haul

The group's popularity was evenly reflected across the globe rather than pooled in certain pockets. Latin America accounted for 27% of total streams, followed by Northeast Asia (17%), North America (14%), Southeast Asia (13%), and Europe (12%). The 5.3bn streams shine across multiple global platforms. These major digital networks include Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. Achieving this volume in just two months sets a new industry standard. The rapid accumulation marks one of the fastest streaming trajectories for a non-English cultural track in music history. Global fan mobilisation drove the record figures. The band's dedicated fan base, known as ARMY, organised viral internet challenges and coordinated streaming campaigns. These digital efforts sustained the track's high commercial momentum throughout May and June 2026. The group's fandom indicates an exulting loyalty.