BTS' Jungkook Confirms Having No Marriage Plans

Jungkook dispelled marriage speculations jokingly.
He addressed the rumours on a fan community platform.
There have been swirling conjecture around Jungkook's being linked up with Aespa's Winter.
On June 28, BTS' Jungkook connected with fans through a live broadcast on the fan community platform Weverse LIVE, sharing his thoughts after the concert, recent updates, and future plans. He talked about the Madrid show, "I was grateful that ARMY had such a great time." He added, "The weather was extremely hot the day before the concert. I tend to be sensitive to heat, so I wondered if I should conserve my energy." He also recalled, "I once collapsed from the heat in Chile before."
Jungkook, who said he would return to Korea after mid-July, responded to a fan's request for marriage, "Don't say that, marry me," and flatly said, "I don't intend to get married yet." As the comments "Marry me" rained on, Jungkook said, "Stop talking. Ask Yoongi (Suga) to marry him. "Do 'Yoon-gi Merimi'," he joked, sparking laughter. When a fan asked in the comments, "Yoon-gi, do you have any thoughts of getting married?" he said, "I've never talked about getting married. "With Yoongi," he replied, bursting into laughter once again.
Link-Up Rumours
Meanwhile, Jungkook was rumored to be dating Aespa's Winter in December last year, but both sides remained silent about the rumors. Posts alleging that the two idols are in a relationship spread rapidly across Korean online communities and global social media last year, with users collating visual markers. One of the most circulated claims is that Jungkook and Winter have similar dog-face tattoos placed in almost the same spot on their arms. Other users pointed to matching fashion items such as shorts, slippers, and in-ear monitors, asserting that several were identical or shared unusually similar designs. One can't tell whether the silence from both sides will remain as a way of dispelling rumours or a bid to protect privacy amidst heated fan speculation. There is a spate of such precedences anyway.
BTS opened its European tour of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' in Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain on the 26th. Starting with Madrid, Spain, the tour will be held 10 times in five major European cities, including Brussels, Belgium, London, England, Munich, Germany, and Paris, France.