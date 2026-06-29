BTS' Jungkook Confirms Having No Marriage Plans

Meanwhile, Jungkook was rumored to be dating Aespa's Winter in December last year, but both sides remained silent about the rumors. Posts alleging that the two idols are in a relationship spread rapidly across Korean online communities and global social media last year, with users collating visual markers. One of the most circulated claims is that Jungkook and Winter have similar dog-face tattoos placed in almost the same spot on their arms. Other users pointed to matching fashion items such as shorts, slippers, and in-ear monitors, asserting that several were identical or shared unusually similar designs. One can't tell whether the silence from both sides will remain as a way of dispelling rumours or a bid to protect privacy amidst heated fan speculation. There is a spate of such precedences anyway.