ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA World Tour Adds Busan Dates: 35 Shows Across 22 Cities Announced

ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA world tour now includes 35 performances across 22 global cities.
Busan concerts were added after strong worldwide demand for ENHYPEN's ongoing world tour.
ENHYPEN will return with THE SIN: BLISS following the newly announced Busan shows.
ENHYPEN BLOOD SAGA world tour is getting even bigger. The K-pop group has officially expanded its ongoing global tour by adding two more concerts in Busan, giving fans another chance to see the group perform live. The latest announcement further strengthens what has already become ENHYPEN's biggest concert tour to date, with demand continuing to rise across multiple countries.
ENHYPEN Busan concert expands the BLOOD SAGA world tour
The additional concerts were announced through Weverse, confirming that ENHYPEN will perform at Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan. With these new shows, the BLOOD SAGA tour now covers 22 cities and 35 performances, making it the largest world tour in the group's career so far.
The tour first began in Seoul at KSPO DOME and has since expanded across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe, reflecting the group's growing international popularity.
Sold-out shows and comeback keep ENHYPEN's momentum strong
ENHYPEN's upcoming concert in São Paulo has already sold out all 41,000 seats, while overwhelming demand in Mexico City led organisers to add a third show. The tour will continue with stops in Macau before heading to a four-dome tour across Japan, followed by performances in Europe.
The group has also stayed busy outside touring. Their Japanese digital single, We'll Be Fine, was released recently, giving fans fresh music ahead of another major comeback.
Towards the next phase of the group's activities, ENHYPEN is scheduled to hold its newly added Busan concerts on August 8 and 9. Shortly afterwards, the group will return with its eighth Korean mini album, THE SIN: BLISS, which is set to be released on August 21, marking another important milestone in an already packed year.