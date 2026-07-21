Priyadarshan Reveals Akshay Kumar Wasn't The First Choice For Haiwaan's Villain; Approached Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna

Why Akshay Kumar was cast as villain in Haiwaan

Priyadarshan told mid-day, "When I narrated the film to Saif first, he asked me who would play the antagonist. I approached Bobby Deol, who wasn't happy about his role, but I cannot blame him for that. I thought of Akshaye Khanna and told him that I wanted to narrate a story to him. He invited me over to meet him. I thought that if he refused, I would go to Suniel Shetty. [Before I met Akshaye], I mentioned the film to Akshay casually while shooting for Bhooth Bangla. After I narrated the story to him, he told me, 'Why can't I do the movie?'"