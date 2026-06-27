Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Thriller Gets A Big Update

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan has finally locked its theatrical release, giving fans another major collaboration to look forward to. Directed by Priyadarshan, the suspense thriller marks the actors' reunion after nearly two decades and promises a tense, edge-of-the-seat story. While anticipation around the project has remained high since its announcement, the makers have now confirmed when audiences can expect the film to arrive in cinemas.