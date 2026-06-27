Haiwaan Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan's Thriller Gets A Big Update

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Directed by Priyadarshan, the suspense thriller has now unveiled its release plan, adding fresh excitement around one of the most anticipated Bollywood films.

Haiwaan
Haiwaan release date announced Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Haiwaan reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after nearly 18 years together.

  • Priyadarshan's suspense thriller confirms September 11, 2026 as its theatrical release date.

  • Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher join the Haiwaan cast in pivotal supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan has finally locked its theatrical release, giving fans another major collaboration to look forward to. Directed by Priyadarshan, the suspense thriller marks the actors' reunion after nearly two decades and promises a tense, edge-of-the-seat story. While anticipation around the project has remained high since its announcement, the makers have now confirmed when audiences can expect the film to arrive in cinemas.

Haiwaan release date confirmed

The announcement was made by KVN Productions through an official poster shared on social media. The poster described Haiwaan as Priyadarshan's latest directorial and confirmed that the film will release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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The production banner also highlighted Priyadarshan's long filmmaking journey, presenting the film as another ambitious theatrical venture from the veteran director.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite after years

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen for the first time since Tashan. Unlike their previous collaborations, the upcoming film explores the suspense thriller genre, with both actors expected to portray intense and layered characters.

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Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher play pivotal supporting roles, while the film is being produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films.

Although story details have been kept under wraps, industry reports have suggested that the title reflects the darker shades of the narrative, making it a departure from Priyadarshan's recent horror-comedy outing Bhooth Bangla.

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The announcement arrives at a busy phase for both lead actors. Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Welcome To The Jungle, while Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Kartavya.

Their reunion, coupled with Priyadarshan's direction, has already made Haiwaan one of the most anticipated Hindi releases of next year.

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