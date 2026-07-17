OMG 2 Row: Producer Ashwin Varde Rebuts Paresh Rawal's Credit Claim In Strong Statement

Ashwin Varde rejected Paresh Rawal's OMG 2 story ownership claim outright.
Varde maintained Amit Rai remains the film's sole registered writer and creator.
Producer alleged intellectual property concerns prompted Wakaoo Films to acquire the script.
The dispute over OMG 2 has deepened after co-producer Ashwin Varde rejected Paresh Rawal's claim that the film's story and concept originated with him. Varde insisted that director Amit Rai is the sole writer of the film and called Rawal's allegations "untrue" and "unsubstantiated."
Ashwin Varde defends Amit Rai's authorship
According to Varde, Amit Rai first narrated the story to him, and he immediately noticed similarities with the original OMG. It was stated that Rai had written the script in a similar narrative style after being advised by Paresh Rawal to stay close to the format of the first film. Varde further claimed that concerns arose because the intellectual property rights for OMG belonged to Akshay Kumar.
Varde alleged that he later realised Rawal intended to develop a similar project under a different title without involving Akshay Kumar. According to the producer, such an attempt amounted to using someone else's intellectual property in an unethical manner.
Producer rejects Paresh Rawal's credit allegations
Varde also responded to Rawal's claim that he had approached Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn before Akshay Kumar came on board. According to Varde, both actors reportedly advised Rawal to seek Akshay Kumar's approval because they believed the franchise belonged to him.
The producer further asserted that Wakaoo Films acquired the script to protect it and reiterated that Amit Rai remains the sole registered writer of OMG 2.
Varde also said Rawal had already received producer credit through his wife, Swaroop Paresh Rawal, and business partner Hemal Thakkar despite making "zero contribution" to the project. He added that Rawal had also been paid as per his agreement, rejecting any suggestion that he had been denied due recognition