OMG 2 Row: Producer Ashwin Varde Rebuts Paresh Rawal's Credit Claim In Strong Statement

Ashwin Varde defends Amit Rai's authorship

According to Varde, Amit Rai first narrated the story to him, and he immediately noticed similarities with the original OMG. It was stated that Rai had written the script in a similar narrative style after being advised by Paresh Rawal to stay close to the format of the first film. Varde further claimed that concerns arose because the intellectual property rights for OMG belonged to Akshay Kumar.