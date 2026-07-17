Exclusive | OMG 2 Director Amit Rai Questions Paresh Rawal's Story-Credit Claim: Why Did He Wait For 3 Years?

"If it's about the credit, he should have opened up about it at that time, right? Why did he wait for three years? If he had approached those actors, why did they refuse to work with that script? Whatever happened in the chain of incidents Ashwin Varde (producer of OMG 2) has mentioned in his statement. We have been on this journey together. There is no need to cross-check it as well. If we had any malign intention, his (Rawal) name wouldn't have gone in the credits," Rai said.