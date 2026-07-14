Bhagam Bhag 2 First Look Out Soon? Raaj Shaandilyaa And Paresh Rawal Drops A Hint

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Their cryptic exchange on social media has fuelled speculation that the sequel's first look could be unveiled soon.

Bhagam Bhag
Bhagam Bhag 2 Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Bhagam Bhag 2 teaser buzz intensified after Raaj Shaandilyaa shared a cryptic social media post.

  • Paresh Rawal's one-word response strengthened speculation about the sequel's first look reveal.

  • Akshay Kumar returns while Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in the anticipated comedy sequel.

Bhagam Bhag 2 has once again become a talking point after director Raaj Shaandilyaa and actor Paresh Rawal shared cryptic posts on social media, prompting speculation that the film's first look or official announcement could be just around the corner. While the makers have not confirmed anything yet, the exchange has left fans eagerly waiting for what comes next.

Raaj Shaandilyaa and Paresh Rawal fuel Bhagam Bhag 2 speculation

The excitement began when Raaj Shaandilyaa posted a mysterious message on X. It was written by the filmmaker, "Bas thoda aur intzaar… uske baad saare 'SIGNAL' khulne waale hain…", a clear reference to Signal, the popular song from the 2006 comedy Bhagam Bhag. The post immediately caught fans' attention and sparked speculation about an imminent update.

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The buzz grew stronger after Paresh Rawal responded by reposting Shaandilyaa's message. The actor's reply simply read, "AMEN!", adding further weight to rumours that an official reveal could be on the way. Akshay Kumar is also expected to return for the sequel.

What we know about Bhagam Bhag 2 so far

The original Bhagam Bhag, directed by Priyadarshan, has earned cult status over the years for its blend of comedy, confusion and mystery. Reports have already confirmed that a sequel is in development, with Manoj Bajpayee replacing Govinda in the cast while Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reprise their roles.

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The project also faced legal hurdles before entering production. Earlier this year, Shaandilyaa became involved in a contractual dispute with producer Ektaa Kapoor after taking up the film without obtaining a No-Objection Certificate. However, both parties later resolved the matter and publicly confirmed their reconciliation in May, clearing the path for the project to move forward.

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