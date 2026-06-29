Hera Pheri 3: Priyadarshan Confirms Exit As Legal Disputes Cloud Sequel’s Future

Hera Pheri 3 faces fresh uncertainty after Priyadarshan officially confirmed his exit from the project.
Ongoing legal disputes over franchise rights continue delaying the highly anticipated comedy sequel.
Original trio remains attached, but the film's theatrical future appears increasingly uncertain.
Hera Pheri 3 has encountered another major hurdle after filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed that he is no longer associated with the much-awaited comedy sequel. His remarks come at a time when the project is already caught in multiple legal disputes, leaving fans uncertain about whether the film will eventually make it to theatres.
Priyadarshan confirms his exit from Hera Pheri 3
Speaking to HT City, it was confirmed by Priyadarshan that he is currently not involved with the film. It was further stated that, to the best of his knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 may never reach the big screen because of ongoing legal issues and personal conflicts surrounding the project.
The statement follows an earlier confirmation by producer Feroze Nadiadwala, who had said that Priyadarshan was no longer directing the third instalment.
Legal disputes continue to delay the franchise
The sequel has remained stuck due to competing claims over the franchise rights. Production house Seven Arts International has maintained that the rights to Hera Pheri and its characters belong to the company, while Feroze Nadiadwala has disputed those claims.
Earlier, a spokesperson for Akshay Kumar's production house had maintained that the rights were acquired from Nadiadwala with the understanding that he was the rightful owner. The film also faced uncertainty after Paresh Rawal briefly stepped away from the project before later returning.
The original Hera Pheri became one of Bollywood's most celebrated comedies after its release in 2000, with Phir Hera Pheri further cementing the franchise's cult status. The third film was expected to reunite Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, making it one of Hindi cinema's most anticipated sequels.
Earlier this year, Priyadarshan had indicated that work could only resume after the legal issues were resolved. However, his latest remarks suggest the future of Hera Pheri 3 remains more uncertain than ever.