Akshay Kumar, born Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia on September 9, 1967, is a prominent Indian actor and film producer known as 'Khiladi Kumar.' With over 30 years in the industry and 100+ films, he's earned a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards, and the 2009 Padma Shri. Rising to fame in 1992 with 'Khiladi,' Kumar explored action and romance in hits like 'Dhadkan' and 'Namastey London.' Notable for comedic roles in 'Hera Pheri' and 'Singh Is King,' he won Filmfare Awards for 'Ajnabee' and 'Garam Masala.' Kumar's career surged in 2007, and he received critical acclaim with films like 'Special 26' and 'Baby.' Beyond acting, Kumar is a philanthropist, martial arts advocate for women's safety, and a respected brand endorser. He confirmed regaining Indian citizenship in 2023, ending his Canadian citizenship obtained during the 2011 federal election, where it was linked to enhancing Canada-India relations.