WI Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Roston Chase, Jayden Seales Power West Indies To Series-Levelling Win Over Pakistan

Sherfane Rutherford hit a 33-ball 45 and his partnership with Roston Chase (49 not out off 47) changed the momentum of the West Indies vs Pakistan contest, as the visitors failed to capitalise on their strong start with the ball

  • West Indies chase down Pakistan's DLS-adjusted 181-run target with 10 balls to spare

  • Jayden Seales ends with figures of 3-23, his third-best return in ODIs

  • Roston Chase named Player of the Match for all-round show

West Indies captain Shai Hope took the time to applaud Jayden Seales' display in their five-wicket victory over Pakistan to level their ongoing ODI series. 

Seales ended with figures of 3-23 as West Indies overcame their five-wicket defeat in the first match to take the series to a decider on Tuesday. 

Pakistan started strongly with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique at the crease, only for the latter to be caught off Seales' bowling in the ninth over of their innings. 

Babar Azam (0) followed Ayub in the same over after facing just three deliveries, but Shafique, along with Muhammad Rizwan (16), were able to steady the ship for Pakistan. 

But Shafique's innings came to an end after being dismissed by Gudakesh Motie for 26, before the West Indies bowler trapped Rizwan lbw shortly afterwards. 

Steady knocks from Hassan Nawaz (36) and Hussain Talat (31) helped Pakistan to 171-7, and they started brightly with the ball in hand thanks to two early wickets. 

Hasan Ali dismissed Brandon King (one) and Evin Lewis (seven) inside the first four overs, before Keacy Carty (16) fell to Abrar Ahmed to leave West Indies 48-3 early on. 

However, Sherfane Rutherford's 33-ball 45 got the hosts back on track, while Hope also played his part before Roston Chase and Justin Greaves helped seal the triumph. 

Chase's unbeaten 49 was backed up by Greaves' knock of 26, with the former plundering the match-winning runs with a boundary. 

Hope stressed the importance of building partnerships within the team, having endured a miserable T20I series against Pakistan prior to their ODI clashes.

The West Indies skipper put on a 36 and 54-run stand with Carty and Rutherford, respectively, before Chase and Greaves' unbeaten partnership of 77 got them over the line. 

But Hope highlighted Seales' display with the ball, with the bowler recording his third-best return in the format, only bettered by figures of 4-84 against England and 4-22 against Bangladesh. 

"We always speak about partnerships. We just want to get better in every area. Happy with the win today. Seales is a class act, showcasing his skills in all formats," Hope said. 

"Getting the form from Tests here. Gave us the start we were looking for. Tough surface to bat on, slower than we're accustomed to.

"Great to see our guys adapt in the middle overs. Credit to Chase and Greaves for sealing the deal. Sherfane, too, gave us impetus."

Pakistan captain Rizwan conceded that Chase and Rutherford's partnership changed the momentum of the contest, having failed to capitalise on their strong start. 

"We made 180, and thought 200 was possible. The pitch was difficult, there was spin and seam," Rizwan added. "The way Chase and Rutherford played changed the momentum.

"They went for runs, but in the last year, Ayub and Salman have bowled well. You want options with the ball. Ayub did well in the T20s but didn't do it today. 

"The forecast changed today and was unpredictable. We'll have to factor that in during the last game."

