Newcastle United 4-3 Leeds United, Premier League: Harvey Barnes' Dramatic Late Winner Secures Close Victory For Magpies

A moment of magic came from the boot of Harvey Barnes, who managed to squeeze his shot on the swivel beyond the grasp of Perri to spark scenes of sheer pandemonium on Tyneside

Newcastle United Vs Leeds United match report
Harvey Barnes celebrates his goal winner against Leeds United Photo: Opta
  • Newcastle United snatch victory against Leeds United on matchday 21

  • Harvey Barnes scored a late winning goal to help Magpies secure 3 points

  • Newcastle move up to 5th while Leeds languish at the bottom half

Harvey Barnes scored a 102nd-minute winner as Newcastle United came from behind three times to beat Leeds United 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at St. James' Park. 

It looked as though the teams were going to share the spoils after Bruno Guimaraes scored a penalty to make it 3-3 in the first minute of stoppage time, but Barnes settled the topsy-turvy clash with a late finish into the net. 

Leeds fired themselves into a 32nd-minute lead through Brenden Aaronson, who picked out the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box following Malick Thiaw's untimely slip. 

However, Newcastle restored parity just four minutes later when Barnes stroked the ball beyond Lucas Perri after Nick Woltemade's neat lay-off inside the penalty area. 

But in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Leeds retook the lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's penalty after Thiaw was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. 

Joelinton equalised again for Newcastle nine minutes after the restart with a smart header from Bruno Guimaraes' cross, but Leeds hit back again in the closing stages. 

A fine pass from Ilia Gruev sent Aaronson into the box, with the American taking his time before crashing a right-footed strike beyond Nick Pope with the help of the left post.

But Aaronson went from hero to zero after he handled Lewis Hall's cross into the area, with Guimaraes making no mistake from 12 yards, but more drama was still to come. 

And that came from the boot of Barnes, who managed to squeeze his shot on the swivel beyond the grasp of Perri to spark scenes of sheer pandemonium on Tyneside. 

Newcastle United Vs Leeds United Match report
Newcastle United Vs Leeds United full-time stats Photo: Opta
Data Debrief: Aaronson's Heroics Overshadowed In St. James' Madness

Aaronson became the first Leeds player to score twice in a match against Newcastle since Duncan McKenzie in November 1975 and the first at St. James' Park since Frank McKenna in November 1956, and he felt that his second goal of the evening would have got his side over the line. 

However, the American was also the first player to score twice and concede a penalty in a Premier League match since Grant Holt for Norwich City against Swansea City in February 2012, with that late lapse in concentration allowing Barnes to step up to decide the contest. 

Indeed, timed at 101 minutes and 48 seconds, Barnes' winning goal for Newcastle is the latest-ever winning goal in a Premier League match Opta has on record since 2006-07.

Newcastle also came from behind three times to win a Premier League match for the first time, previously only avoiding defeat once when doing so, in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City in February 1996.

It was a game that saw 32 shots (18 for Newcastle, 14 for Leeds) with a total expected goals (xG) total of 4.77 (2.72 xG for Newcastle and 2.05 xG for Leeds), with this encounter going down as a classic between these two top-flight greats. 

