Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Osula's Last-gasp Stunner Hands Carrick First Defeat

Carrick could have become just the third United boss to go unbeaten through his first 10 league games in charge, after Herbert Bamlett in 1927 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018-19

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
William Osula
William Osula celebrates after scoring against Man Utd
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • William Osula scored a dramatic late winner to dent Man United's top 4 hopes

  • The defeat also saw Carrick's unbeaten run come to an end as Man United boss

  • Newcastle had Jacob Ramsey sent-off for a second yellow

Michael Carrick's unbeaten run in charge of Manchester United came to a dramatic end as William Osula's 90th-minute wondergoal clinched a 2-1 win for Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Carrick could have become just the third United boss to go unbeaten through his first 10 league games in charge, after Herbert Bamlett in 1927 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018-19.

And, following Liverpool's shock defeat to Wolves and Aston Villa's chastening 4-1 loss to Chelsea, the Red Devils were also looking to pull clear of their rivals in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.

And they looked to be favourites coming out of a chaotic period of first-half stoppage time, which stretched to nine minutes after the fourth official had signalled for three.

Following a glaring miss from Bryan Mbeumo, Jacob Ramsey – who had already been booked – went down easily under the challenge of Senne Lammens and was shown his second yellow card for simulation. 

Newcastle responded brilliantly, though, with Anthony Gordon drawing a reckless foul from Bruno Fernandes on the left side of the area and keeping his cool from the penalty spot.

Fernandes atoned by curling a free-kick into the area for Casemiro to nod home before the break, but United failed to maintain their momentum after half-time.

Related Content
Benjamin Sesko celebrates his winner at Everton - null
Everton 0-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Super-Sub Sesko Strikes Again As Red Devils Return To Top 4
Manchester United boss Michael Carrick - null
Manchester United Vs Tottenham Preview, EPL: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know
Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick. - null
Man United Vs Fulham Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know
File photo of Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick. - null
Arsenal Vs Man United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know
Related Content

They finally showed more attacking endeavour in the latter stages, with Aaron Ramsdale blocking Leny Yoro's header and acrobatically denying Joshua Zirkzee, before Osula scored an instant classic.

Having been released down the right by Kieran Tripper, Osula jinked past Tyrell Malacia and curled past Lammens from the right corner of the area, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.

Data Debrief: Newcastle leave it late again

A spectacular save from Jordan Pickford denied Newcastle a last-gasp equaliser against Everton last time out, as their aspirations of a top-seven finish took another blow.

But the Magpies' supporters had a late goal to celebrate this time around, and Newcastle have now scored three winners in the 90th minute or later this season (also versus Fulham in October and Leeds in January).

It is only the third time they have scored that many in a single Premier League season (also in 2007-08 and 2012-13), while United have now conceded 10 last-minute winners in the competition's history, and eight of those have come in the last four seasons.

Osula was the eighth Newcastle player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League as a substitute, and the first for any club to do so against United. His goal came from his only shot, while the chance was worth only 0.06 expected goals.

That meant Newcastle, who won the xG battle by 2.22 to 1.28, picked up a huge victory despite Ramsey becoming the first Premier League player to receive a second yellow card for simulation since Yves Bissouma for Tottenham in 2023 (versus Luton).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

  4. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

  5. Secular Ads: Love In The Time Of Hate Politics

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law