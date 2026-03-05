Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Osula's Last-gasp Stunner Hands Carrick First Defeat

Summary of this article
William Osula scored a dramatic late winner to dent Man United's top 4 hopes
The defeat also saw Carrick's unbeaten run come to an end as Man United boss
Newcastle had Jacob Ramsey sent-off for a second yellow
Michael Carrick's unbeaten run in charge of Manchester United came to a dramatic end as William Osula's 90th-minute wondergoal clinched a 2-1 win for Newcastle United at St James' Park.
Carrick could have become just the third United boss to go unbeaten through his first 10 league games in charge, after Herbert Bamlett in 1927 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018-19.
And, following Liverpool's shock defeat to Wolves and Aston Villa's chastening 4-1 loss to Chelsea, the Red Devils were also looking to pull clear of their rivals in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.
And they looked to be favourites coming out of a chaotic period of first-half stoppage time, which stretched to nine minutes after the fourth official had signalled for three.
Following a glaring miss from Bryan Mbeumo, Jacob Ramsey – who had already been booked – went down easily under the challenge of Senne Lammens and was shown his second yellow card for simulation.
Newcastle responded brilliantly, though, with Anthony Gordon drawing a reckless foul from Bruno Fernandes on the left side of the area and keeping his cool from the penalty spot.
Fernandes atoned by curling a free-kick into the area for Casemiro to nod home before the break, but United failed to maintain their momentum after half-time.
They finally showed more attacking endeavour in the latter stages, with Aaron Ramsdale blocking Leny Yoro's header and acrobatically denying Joshua Zirkzee, before Osula scored an instant classic.
Having been released down the right by Kieran Tripper, Osula jinked past Tyrell Malacia and curled past Lammens from the right corner of the area, sparking wild celebrations among the home fans.
Data Debrief: Newcastle leave it late again
A spectacular save from Jordan Pickford denied Newcastle a last-gasp equaliser against Everton last time out, as their aspirations of a top-seven finish took another blow.
But the Magpies' supporters had a late goal to celebrate this time around, and Newcastle have now scored three winners in the 90th minute or later this season (also versus Fulham in October and Leeds in January).
It is only the third time they have scored that many in a single Premier League season (also in 2007-08 and 2012-13), while United have now conceded 10 last-minute winners in the competition's history, and eight of those have come in the last four seasons.
Osula was the eighth Newcastle player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League as a substitute, and the first for any club to do so against United. His goal came from his only shot, while the chance was worth only 0.06 expected goals.
That meant Newcastle, who won the xG battle by 2.22 to 1.28, picked up a huge victory despite Ramsey becoming the first Premier League player to receive a second yellow card for simulation since Yves Bissouma for Tottenham in 2023 (versus Luton).