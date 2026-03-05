Man City 2-2 Nottingham Forest, English Premier League: Guardiola's Side Drop Points In Title Race
Erling Haaland returned for City after having sat out the 1-0 win at Leeds on Saturday with a minor injury but was ineffective. City struggled to break Forest down until Rayan Cherki made a fine run down the right and floated over a cross which Antoine Semenyo expertly volleyed in at waist height with his left foot. But Forest hit the home side in the 52nd with a classic counterattack which went almost the length of the field. It culminated in a brilliant back-heeled finish from midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White after Brazil forward Igor Jesus had nodded down a right-wing cross.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE