Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

Kapoor is a fine actor. His face can register bruised pride and contained fury at the same time. But the film is far more interested in packaging the 69-year-old Hindi cinema veteran as a seasoned warrior than what it promised as its core subject. From the midway point onward, the story becomes entirely about constructing his larger-than-life image as an action hero. The arc of the everyday man who has tolerated enough does not unfold coherently because here he does not engage meaningfully with the oppressed for most of the film. His rebellion is personal, not political.