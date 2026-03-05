Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

Outlook Rating:
2.5 / 5

Suresh Triveni’s film, released on Amazon Prime Video, is far more interested in packaging the 69-year-old Anil Kapoor as an action hero again. The arc of the everyday man who has tolerated enough is incoherent as he does not engage meaningfully with the oppressed for most of the film.

Debiparna Chakraborty
Debiparna Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Subedaar Still
Subedaar Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar releases on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.

  • Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal and Saurabh Shukla star in the lead roles.

  • The film positions itself as a gritty heartland action drama set against the menace of the sand mafia somewhere in Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the introductory scene in Subedaar is thoroughly disturbing. It begins with two young boys having a ridiculous conversation trying to figure out how people defecate in aeroplanes. Very soon, the tone shifts as one of the boys drowns in a nearby river, only for things to escalate from there as the local errant boy fires protestors at will while making a brass band performer dance to his threatening tunes. This scene is tense, darkly comedic, and the combined effect is nerve-wracking. The set-up is cinematically delicious.

The film positions itself as a gritty heartland action drama set against the menace of the sand mafia somewhere in Madhya Pradesh. It promises social churn, corruption and grief, amidst the backdrop of a fractured father–daughter bond. However, what Subedaar ultimately delivers is something far more familiar: repressed masculinity, a deeply confused display of feminine strength and using the oppressed’s trauma merely as a springboard to build up the hero. It seems as if everyone in mainstream Hindi cinema—whether on OTT or in theatrical releases—currently seems compelled to tell the same story. Even when they promise to challenge norms, they wriggle away.

Related Content
The Bluff (2026) - IMDB
The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest
Celebs react to India's win over Pak in the T20 World Cup 2026 - Above image - ICC/Celebs pics - Instagram
Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win
Anil Kapoor in Subedaar teaser - Prime Video
Subedaar Teaser Out: Anil Kapoor Fights Against Crime And Corruption In The Gritty Drama
Anil Kapoor in Subedaar - Amazon Prime Video
Anil Kapoor Unveils Explosive Poster Of Prime Video's Subedaar; Film To Reportedly Arrive In Early March
Related Content
Subedaar Still
Subedaar Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Subedaar has plenty of familiar motifs. There are visual and tonal echoes of Sonchiriya (2019) and Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) in the introductory stretch. There is the dusty, yellow-tinged hinterland; the downtrodden whose trauma sets up the narrative, only for them to be promptly sidelined fifteen minutes in; there are the folk singers and rustic ballads signalling authentic indie gravitas; the hollow, tormented eyes of the abused and tortured. And then, the story quickly narrows into something else. Inevitably, there is the hero, who must rise from smouldering silence to demonstrate that he can still throw a punch, draw blood and defeat fifty armed men barehanded.

Anil Kapoor plays the titular Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life. Unusually reticent, he keeps his head down for most of the first half, fully aware that the world around him is lawless and corrupt. He endures the criminals circling his life only until they cross a line and begin tampering with his cherished gypsy car, a memory of his late wife. That is his trigger! A car.

Subedaar Still
Subedaar Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Kapoor is a fine actor. His face can register bruised pride and contained fury at the same time. But the film is far more interested in packaging the 69-year-old Hindi cinema veteran as a seasoned warrior than what it promised as its core subject. From the midway point onward, the story becomes entirely about constructing his larger-than-life image as an action hero. The arc of the everyday man who has tolerated enough does not unfold coherently because here he does not engage meaningfully with the oppressed for most of the film. His rebellion is personal, not political.

Radhika Madan plays Shyama, Arjun’s daughter, with admirable fierceness. She has presence and controlled volatility. Yet, she too is confined to a trope. She embodies the now-standard cinematic “strong woman”—one who must fend off rapists and harassers alone to prove her mettle. Her arc is grim and escalating. She confronts the man who keeps sending her obscene videos to get a recorded confession. To silence her, he threatens her with an acid attack and then kidnapping with the intent to gang-rape and murder. The violence directed at her is extreme, but her character is given little emotional interiority beyond endurance and retaliation.

Subedaar Still
Subedaar Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Arjun and Shyama battle their antagonists, yet they barely speak to one another. The father and daughter operate in parallel silos of rage. Their eventual narrative convergence is forced and provides no emotional catharsis.

Aditya Rawal, as the entitled little gremlin Prince, is the film’s most memorable presence. Prince is Mona Singh’s Babli Didi’s illegitimate stepbrother. He has a strange emiction-humiliation kink and the catchphrase “big enjoy”. Rawal commits fully to the repulsive character, lending him a disturbing vitality.

Singh’s Babli Didi, a notorious sand mafia leader running operations from prison, is built up as the main antagonist. She commands her gang through her lieutenant Softy (played by Faisal Malik, familiar to many as Prahlad Cha from Panchayat). Yet for all the huff-and-puff, Babli Didi, like the film, does not live up to the promise. Nonetheless, Singh—who is currently on a winning streak in shows like Made in Heaven (2023), The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025), Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026) and Kohrra 2 (2026)—impresses with whatever she gets to do.

Subedaar Still
Subedaar Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Saurabh Shukla, as Arjun’s friend Prabhakar, is underused. A few cameos surface but generate little narrative or emotional impact.

The film is structured in stylistic “chapters”—from “Birthday” to “Anger” to an ending labelled as “Beginning,” a clear nod to sequel ambitions. But ultimately, Subedaar bites off more than it wants to chew—not can, but wants. It invokes an urgent and dangerous issue—the sand mafia’s stranglehold over parts of India—yet shows little real interest in interrogating it. The systemic violence becomes a backdrop for a more marketable spectacle: hypermasculine fury.

The treatment of masculinity and feminine strength here is particularly telling. Strength, for both Arjun and Shyama, is read almost exclusively in terms of violence. Subedaar recalls Daldal, Triveni’s recent series starring Bhumi Pednekar, in a few strange ways. In that show, too, the protagonist dreams of violence against those who provoke her and there is a muddled reading on gender. Both projects, ultimately, take on complex issues without fully understanding them and make a weird mess of it all.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century To Take Kiwis Into The Final

  2. SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Allen Credits Black-Soil Preparation For Win, Conrad Refuses To Call Loss As 'Choke'

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In SA Vs NZ Semi-Final Match

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Shatters Viewership Record, Becomes Most-Watched Edition In India

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  3. Restrictions Continue Across Kashmir After Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing

  4. West Asia Crisis: MEA Establishes Control Room To Assist Indians

  5. The Media Language Used to Tell the Stories of Women Affected By Violence 

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List