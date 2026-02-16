Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to enter the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday.
Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Mammootty, among others, have celebrated India’s win over Pak.
Have a look at the celebs' reactions to the win.
Bollywood reacts to IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match
Congratulating team India, Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026." He also shared a series of photos on Instagram.
Arjun Rampal wrote, "Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026."
Anupam Kher shared a devotional note on social media, celebrating the victory. “हर हर महादेव! जय भोलेनाथ। #INDvsPAK (Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath)," he wrote.
Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the Indian cricket team on X and wrote, "And that’s how it’s done (added National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam."
Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He called it a "proud moment for the nation."
"And we win !!!! #India at the top, always," wrote Khushbu Sundar.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kohli, among others also cheered for team India and congratulated on their big win.