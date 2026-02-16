Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match: Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Mammootty, among others, have celebrated India’s win over Pak in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match
Celebs react to India's win over Pak in the T20 World Cup 2026 Photo: Above image - ICC/Celebs pics - Instagram
  • India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in a grudge Group A match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to enter the Super Eight stage of the tournament on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match: India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a grudge Group A match. With the victory, India has secured their place in the Super Eight stage of the cricket tournament. Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Mammootty, among others, have celebrated India’s win over Pak at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating a wicket during India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash. - BCCI/X
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Indo-Pak Match?

BY PTI

Bollywood reacts to IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Congratulating team India, Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "This brilliant team makes winning look like a cakewalk Kya khela hai! #IndVsPak #T20WorldCup2026." He also shared a series of photos on Instagram.

Arjun Rampal wrote, "Done and dusted. What a fabulous performance to enter the Super 8s, congratulations men in blue, we love you. Special shout out to @ishankishan23 #harharmahadev happy #mahashivratri2025 #t20worldcup2026."

Anupam Kher shared a devotional note on social media, celebrating the victory. “हर हर महादेव! जय भोलेनाथ। #INDvsPAK (Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath)," he wrote.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture of the Indian cricket team on X and wrote, "And that’s how it’s done (added National Flag, punch and raised hands emojis). Super proud @indiancricketteam."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated the Indian Cricket Team on their victory over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He called it a "proud moment for the nation."

"And we win !!!! #India at the top, always," wrote Khushbu Sundar.

India's players celebrate after winning their T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points As India Thrash Pakistan In Colombo

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kohli, among others also cheered for team India and congratulated on their big win.

Published At:
