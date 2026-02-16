Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match: India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a grudge Group A match. With the victory, India has secured their place in the Super Eight stage of the cricket tournament. Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Mammootty, among others, have celebrated India’s win over Pak at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.