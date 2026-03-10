Randeep Hooda Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lin Laishram, Shares A Heartfelt Post

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor shared the news with fans on social media, expressing gratitude and joy as the couple steps into parenthood and begins a new chapter as a family.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda Welcomes A Baby Girl Photo: Instagram
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome their first child, a baby girl.

  • Actor shares emotional message celebrating fatherhood on social media,

  • Baby’s birth coincides with her grandfather’s birthday.

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have stepped into parenthood, welcoming their first child together. The couple recently shared the joyful update with fans, announcing the arrival of their baby girl through a heartfelt post on social media.

According to reports, both Lin Laishram and the newborn are healthy and doing well. The news quickly spread across social media, with fans and well-wishers flooding the couple’s posts with messages of love and congratulations. For the actor and his family, the moment marks the beginning of an entirely new phase in their lives.

Actor shares emotional message with fans

Randeep Hooda shared the news on Instagram along with a touching message dedicated to his family. In the post, he expressed gratitude to his father and appreciation for his wife, acknowledging the profound emotions that came with becoming a parent.

In his message, the actor wrote: “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई 🎉🙏😘🤗 Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly – Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world.”

The message held special significance for the family because the baby girl was born on her grandfather’s birthday, making the occasion even more meaningful.

A glimpse into their journey together

Just days before the announcement, the couple had shared glimpses from their maternity photoshoot on Instagram. The images captured an intimate moment between the two as they prepared to welcome their first child. Fans responded warmly to the photographs, sending wishes and blessings for the couple.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were married in an intimate traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. The wedding, held on 29 November 2023, drew attention for its celebration of Manipuri culture and traditions.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in the film Jaat alongside Sunny Deol, where he played the antagonist. The actor also has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Matchbox: The Movie and another film titled Eetha.

