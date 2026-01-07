Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son’s Name As Vihaan Kaushal, Share First Photo

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal son’s name as 'Vihaan Kaushal'.
First photo shows the couple holding their newborn’s hand.
Vihaan Kaushal was born on November 7, 2025.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially revealed their son’s name as 'Vihaan Kaushal', sharing a heartfelt first photograph of their newborn. The Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal son name announcement comes weeks after the couple welcomed their baby boy and marks their first detailed public update since becoming parents.
Vihaan Kaushal's first picture shared by the couple:
The actors took to Instagram to share an intimate photograph showing their hands gently holding their newborn’s tiny fingers. Alongside the image, they revealed their son’s name, Vihaan Kaushal, describing him as their “ray of light”. The post was met with warmth and affection from fans and members of the film industry, many of whom welcomed the couple into parenthood with heartfelt messages.
The name Vihaan has drawn attention for its meaning, often associated with dawn or a new beginning, making it a fitting choice for the couple’s first child.
Katrina Kaif baby boy news draws industry reactions
Several celebrities responded to the Katrina Kaif baby boy news, congratulating the couple and showering love on the newborn. The announcement also sparked conversation among fans, some noting the coincidence of Vihaan being the name of Vicky Kaushal’s character in Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Vihaan Kaushal was born on November 7, 2025, a detail the couple had earlier shared while announcing the arrival of their baby. Since then, Katrina and Vicky have largely stayed away from the spotlight, choosing to share the moment on their own terms.
The Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal baby reveal has been widely celebrated, with fans expressing excitement over Vicky Kaushal’s new phase as a father. Married in December 2021, the couple have consistently maintained privacy around their personal life, making this heartfelt update all the more special.