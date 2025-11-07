Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple confirmed the news with a heartwarming post.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy

  • The couple announced the news on Instagram with a joint note

  • Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021

It's a boy for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal! The star couple has welcomed their first child after four years of their marriage. On Friday, the new daddy announced the arrival of their baby boy on his Instagram handle with an adorable post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy

Katrina and Vicky, shared a joint note that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky."

Vicky captioned the note, "Blessed," and added a red heart emoji.

Have a look at the post here.

Celebs wish Katrina and Vicky on becoming parents

As soon as Vicky announced the news of embracing parenthood, celebs and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and vicky …❤️", Rhea Kapoor commented, "congratulations to both" with red heart emojis. "sooooo happy! Congratulations," wrote Priyanka Chopra. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Amazing both of you. All my love." Ayushmann Khurrana called it "best news" congratulating the new parents. Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor and others dropped red heart emojis, as they congratulated the new mom and dad.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pregnancy announcement

In September, Katrina and Vicky shared a joint statement announcing their pregnancy with an adorable monochrome pic. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they captioned the post.

Earlier, in an interview with Yuvaa, Vicky, while talking about fatherhood, said, "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon."

Kaif and Kaushal got married in a private wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Only the couple's family and close friends were in attendance. 

