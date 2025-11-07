Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

Celebs wish Katrina and Vicky on becoming parents

As soon as Vicky announced the news of embracing parenthood, celebs and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and vicky …❤️", Rhea Kapoor commented, "congratulations to both" with red heart emojis. "sooooo happy! Congratulations," wrote Priyanka Chopra. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Amazing both of you. All my love." Ayushmann Khurrana called it "best news" congratulating the new parents. Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor and others dropped red heart emojis, as they congratulated the new mom and dad.