Sonam Kapoor, born on June 9th, 1985 in Mumbai, India, stands out as a prominent Bollywood actress celebrated for her elegant style and performances. Coming from a film-centric family with her father being the legendary actor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, was destined for a career in entertainment. Her journey began in 2007 with the film “Saawariya” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where her fresh and effervescent performance gained attention despite mixed reviews. Her filmography reflects a diverse range of roles, showcasing her acting talent in portraying both traditional and contemporary characters. Noteworthy films include includes “Raanjhana”, where she portrayed a small-town girl in love and “Neerja”, a biographical thriller based on the life of the brave flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. Her impact extends to the fashion industry, where she features on various magazine covers and attends prestigious events worldwide. With her charm and dedication to craft, Sonam Kapoor remains a significant and influential figure in Bollywood.