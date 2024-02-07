Actor Sonam Kapoor is known for her impeccable sartorial sense. The Bollywood fashion diva has a knack for pulling the most stunning of outfits and giving fashion goals to her fans. Recently, the actor turned heads in a red saree at a close friend’s wedding. She revealed that the saree was 35 years old, and it belonged to her mother.
Taking to her Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures where she posed in the red saree. She attended the wedding of a close friend. Her saree had a white Bandhani design, broad borders, and mirror embellishments on the hem. She draped the saree in a traditional Gujarati style. The pallu was neatly pleated and it rested on her thighs. She complimented the saree with a matching red blouse with half-length sleeves. The round neck blouse had gold embroidery, puffed shoulders, mirror work, and gota patti work. She looked ethereal in the saree.
Advertisement
However, the actor revealed that she had raided her mother’s closet to find this saree. She mentioned that the saree was 35 years old. Sharing the pictures, the ‘Neerja’ actor wrote, “Wearing my mom’s 35-year-old gharchola..Thanks mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet..Do you know what a gharchola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section.”
Advertisement
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post here. Her post has fetched over 267K likes.
Advertisement
Reacting to the photos, one fan wrote, “If I am not wrong, it refers to an ‘outfit’ (mostly a Bandhani saree) gifted to a bride for her ‘new home’ (after marriage). My wedding had mixed rituals to honour both sides of the family, and I wore a Ghar Chola over my shoulders during pheras. And, you look beautiful in this @sonamkapoor.” A second fan commented, “Sarees always look so perfect.” A third fan said, “Your mom has the best taste in clothes and jewels.”
Advertisement
A Gharchola is usually gifted by the mother-in-law to the bride after the third phera. This is usually seen as a sign of acceptance and a sign of welcoming the bride to her new family.