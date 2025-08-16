Carlos Reygadas Interview | “We Must Get Independence From Doctoring of Art In Cinema”

A

More than death bringing a lapsing of time, time stops for us when we’re in moments of big crisis. It can be a death, a heartbreak, an economic hardship, anything traumatic. Memory works out of time. Of course, I can conceptualize this only now. When I wrote the film, it was more intuitive. It’s intuition that creates—rationality is just a check-up mechanism you may not always need to use. The main strength of a film or any work of art should stem from intuition, and it doesn’t need to be clarified on when you create.

Many invoke the Dreyer film, Ordet (1955), while talking of Silent Light. That leaned more into divine intervention and faith. Through those, the woman in Ordet wakes up. My film tilts deeper into psychological dimensions. Maybe it’s what Johan would have longed for. Reality is what seems to be dominant but actually, it’s also comprising what we long for and regret and dream. I like the fact the resurrection could have happened because of love, because of two women kissing and bringing deliverance. Maybe it’s impossible, but we all long for it so it could be a part of our nature and reality to think this way. I’m trying to escape the real in what’s only the physical present tense. Reality, in my view, is what each one of us perceives as life. It’s a human concept that refers to perception only.