Salman Khan At 60: Inside The Unravelling Of Bollywood's Once-Invincible Superstar

His films don’t have complex configurations, rather simple-minded directions. Expect no nuance or shades of moral uncertainty. There’s an old-school brand of heroism at play—one that pummels enemies and is bursting with codified male honour-keeping. Moral dualities are uncomplicated, neatly demarcated. The actor’s characters are always out to nab the goons. The Salman-hero is pure-hearted, magnanimous and the sole ray of home in a persistently grim, doomed world. He plays fast and loose with the rules if it can get him to knock down the villain(s). As in his 2003 film Tere Naam, he may kidnap a woman whom he fancies, but will baulk from physically assaulting her. Before he’s about to hit her, he retracts and bashes himself. This drawing the line is propped up by the film as critical in distinguishing the kind of man the actor will embody. Above everything, he is respectful of women, never mind the publicly recorded instances of reprehensible behaviour off-screen. There’s barely been a compelling role for actresses in his films, but they—from Shilpa Shetty to Manisha Koirala—speak fondly of him. In a 2024 interview with Zoom, Koirala remarked, “He has spontaneity; there’s no pretence. Whatever he is, he shows.”