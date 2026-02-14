Main Hoon Song From Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh's Song Is About Togetherness, Separation And Duty

The second song from Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Valentine's Day. Titled Main Hoon, the song features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Main Hoon song from Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Main Hoon song from Battle of Galwan Photo: YouTube
  • The second song from Battle of Galwan was unveiled on Valentine's Day.

  • Titled Main Hoon, the song captures the emotions of a soldier and his wife.

  • Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's chemistry is organic and mature.

After receiving an overwhelming response for Maatrubhumi, the makers of Battle of Galwan unveiled a special romantic track, Main Hoon. Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the full song was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14.

Main Hoon song Battle of Galwan

The song shows love within a relationship, with enduring moments of togetherness. It shows the life of a soldier’s family and his happy days at home, followed by the separation from his loved ones when duty calls. The song is deeply emotional and moving.

Salman can be seen sharing, celebrating and cherishing the heartfelt moments with family and in other scenes, there is also loneliness and longing. He is seen remembering his wife, who is waiting for him at home. Chitrangda is the epitome of grace, resilience and strength. Her chemistry with Salman looks organic and mature.

Watch the video song here.

Ayaan Lall has served as the music director and composer, and it is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Lall, with lyrics penned by Lall and Shabbir Ahmed. The song echoes the sacrifices and silence of a soldier.

Maatrubhumi song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, has already made a place in the audience’s hearts. The soulful track reminded them that the most powerful expression of patriotism comes from love, compassion and a sense of belonging.

Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salman is portraying the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar regiment, who lost his life during his battle with PLA troops.

The film also stars Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

The war drama is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia as the director. The film promises to be a tale of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The release date has reportedly been postponed from April 17 to August 14, 2026.

