Aspirants Season 3 Trailer Out: Naveen Kasturia Returns As Past Rivalries Meet Power

Naveen Kasturia reflects on Abhilash’s new journey

While speaking about the character’s journey, it was shared by Naveen Kasturia that Aspirants has always been a deeply special project because audiences did not merely watch Abhilash’s story but grew alongside him. It was further explained that in the new season, Abhilash is seen at a stage where his long-cherished dream appears fulfilled on paper, yet the realities of responsibility prove far more complex.