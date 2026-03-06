Aspirants Season 3 Trailer Out: Naveen Kasturia Returns As Past Rivalries Meet Power

The trailer of Aspirants Season 3 has been unveiled by Prime Video, bringing back the beloved UPSC drama set in Mukherjee Nagar.

  • The trailer of Aspirants Season 3 offers a glimpse into evolving ambitions and renewed rivalries.

  • Naveen Kasturia returns as Abhilash as the story moves into a new phase of responsibility.

  • The upcoming season of the TVF series will stream globally on Prime Video.

The trailer of Aspirants Season 3 has been unveiled by Prime Video, bringing back one of India’s most widely loved web series centred on the lives of UPSC aspirants. Created and produced by The Viral Fever, the series continues to explore the lives of Abhilash, Guri and SK as their personal ambitions and friendships evolve beyond the classrooms and libraries of Mukherjee Nagar.

Aspirants Season 3 trailer hints at evolving friendships and power struggles

This season takes the narrative into a new phase where the characters are no longer just students chasing dreams. Instead, they are individuals dealing with the consequences of the choices they once made. The trailer suggests that rivalries and ideals formed during their preparation days now resurface in a world where positions of authority and responsibility are at stake.

Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, the new season sees Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey and Tengam Celine returning to reprise their roles. Actor Jatin Goswami joins the cast as the latest addition.

Naveen Kasturia reflects on Abhilash’s new journey

While speaking about the character’s journey, it was shared by Naveen Kasturia that Aspirants has always been a deeply special project because audiences did not merely watch Abhilash’s story but grew alongside him. It was further explained that in the new season, Abhilash is seen at a stage where his long-cherished dream appears fulfilled on paper, yet the realities of responsibility prove far more complex.

According to the actor, the character now faces the pressure of public expectations while also dealing with personal guilt and the fear of disappointing those who once believed in him. It was also noted that this chapter explores a more vulnerable and conflicted version of Abhilash, making his journey more honest and layered.

Sunny Hinduja on changing friendships and ambitions

Sunny Hinduja also spoke about how the new season examines what happens when friendships and ideals shaped during youth encounter the realities of power and distance. It was explained that his character, Sandeep Bhaiya, now finds himself watching the younger characters navigate decisions he may not always agree with.

The actor noted that the season reflects how professional growth and personal dilemmas reshape relationships over time, adding that audiences may recognise elements of their own journeys in the evolving dynamics between the characters.

Aspirants Season 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning March 13, 2026.

