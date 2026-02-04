Assi Trailer Out: Taapsee Pannu Fronts Anubhav Sinha’s Hard-Hitting Courtroom Thriller

Assi trailer highlights Taapsee Pannu in a confrontational courtroom role.
Anubhav Sinha revisits justice, silence and moral accountability.
The investigative thriller releases in theatres on February 20.
The trailer for Assi is out, and it makes one thing clear early on: this is not a film designed for comfort. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the socially charged drama features Taapsee Pannu in a searing lead role, returning the actor-director duo to the territory of hard questions and moral reckoning.
Taapsee Pannu’s fierce turn in Assi
The trailer opens with a disturbing visual a young woman running along railway tracks, pursued relentlessly. The tension escalates as the imagery cuts between chaos on the ground and the cold formality of the courtroom. The words “An Urgent Watch” flash on screen, setting the tone for a film that refuses to soften its gaze.
Taapsee Pannu appears bruised, defiant and visibly shaken, her face smeared in ink in the trailer’s final moments. Sharing the trailer on social media, the actor wrote, “It’s been long… long since we normalised this… See you in court… I mean the theatres,” underlining the film’s central provocation.
Watch the trailer here:
The trailer suggests that Assi unfolds as an investigative courtroom drama, where the pursuit of justice is layered with questions of complicity, silence and systemic failure. Rather than offering easy villains, the narrative appears to probe deeper into what society chooses to overlook.
Anubhav Sinha’s return to uncomfortable cinema
Known for films like Mulk and Thappad, Sinha once again places writing at the heart of the project. Early campaign materials notably foregrounded the writer before the cast or studio, signalling a story-first approach.
The ensemble cast includes Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kani Kusruti, Naseeruddin Shah, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and others, hinting at layered perspectives within the legal drama.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Assi is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha. The film arrives in cinemas worldwide on February 20.