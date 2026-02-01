Assi Review | Anubhav Sinha-Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Asks Crucial Questions But Falters With Storytelling

Another deeply uncomfortable creative choice is the repeated framing of events through the victim's young son, who appears to be around six or eight years old. He is present at hospitals and court hearings, exposed to trauma that would be overwhelming even for adults. While the intention may be to show how violence affects an entire family, the realism of dragging a child into every stage of this ordeal feels questionable. The emotional burden placed on him is enormous, yet the film fails to adequately justify this decision.