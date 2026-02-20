Assi X Review: Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Leaves Viewers Deeply Shaken

Assi X Review: Taapsee Pannu’s new film has sparked intense audience reaction

Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Assi
A Still From Assi Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Assi X review calls film hard-hitting and bold.

  • Taapsee Pannu's performance earns strong audience praise.

  • Audience's reaction highlights intense courtroom drama.

Assi X review reactions are pouring in, and the early verdict from audiences is clear: the film is not an easy watch. Led by Taapsee Pannu, the courtroom drama has struck an emotional chord with viewers who are calling it bold, unsettling and deeply relevant.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi goes beyond legal arguments and dramatic monologues. It places uncomfortable social realities at the centre of its narrative, forcing audiences to confront difficult questions.

Assi's X audience reaction: ‘hard-hitting’ and ‘a wake-up call’

Soon after the first screenings, viewers shared their thoughts on X. Many described the film as powerful and emotionally exhausting in the best way.

One viewer wrote that the film shakes you to the core and compels you to reflect on what is happening in society. Another called it not just a film but a wake-up call, saying it does not aim to entertain but to disturb and provoke thought.

Taapsee Pannu in Assi - YouTube
Assi Review | Anubhav Sinha-Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Asks Crucial Questions But Falters With Storytelling

BY Aishani Biswas

Several posts singled out Taapsee Pannu’s performance, with one user noting that she does not merely portray strength on screen but makes the audience feel every layer of pain and resilience. Others mentioned the silence inside theatres, describing moments of goosebumps and tears during key scenes.

Taapsee Pannu performance in Assi and reviews on X

In Assi, Taapsee plays Raavi, a fierce lawyer fighting a complex and emotionally charged case. The story revolves around Parima, a Delhi schoolteacher played by Kani Kusruti, whose abduction sets off a chain of investigation, media scrutiny and courtroom confrontation.

The supporting cast includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Revathy, all delivering measured and impactful performances.

Assi box office prediction for Day 1 - X
Assi Box Office Prediction: Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Likely To Earn Less Than Thappad And Pink

BY Garima Das

The film explores morality, accountability and the systems that shape everyday life. It is not structured as a conventional courtroom drama but as a layered social commentary that lingers long after the final scene.

Assi released in theatres on February 20, 2026.

