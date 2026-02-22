Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Assi witnessed minimal growth on Day 2.
The courtroom drama earned less than Taapsee Pannu's last film, Khel Khel Mein, which collected Rs 2.05 crore nett on the second day.
Assi locked horns with Do Deewane Seher Mein.
Assi box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, returned to the silver screen with Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama, Assi. The film title takes reference from the statistics that approximately 80 rape cases are reported daily in India. The hard-hitting social drama explores the rising rape cases across the nation. Ahead of its release, Assi was marketed with the tagline “An Urgent Watch”. The film opened to mostly positive reviews, but its box office opening was not promising. It had a very slow start with only Rs 1 crore nett. However, on its first Saturday (Day 2), the film witnessed slight growth.
Assi box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Assi earned Rs 1.60 crore (1.92 crore gross) from 1719 shows, taking the total box office collections to Rs 2.60 crore in two days.
It had an overall 13.17% occupancy rate, with 5.38% footfall during the morning shows, followed by 13.69% and 15.23% during the afternoon and evening shows. Night shows witnessed the highest occupancy rate at 18.38%.
Outlook India review of Assi read, "The film does raise an important secondary theme: the urgent need for conversations about consent and sex education. Beyond highlighting how unsafe the country can be for women, the narrative hints at a deeper failure in upbringing. If children are not taught about bodily autonomy, respect, and consent early on, violence becomes easier to rationalise. The film could have sharpened this thread further, but its presence is significant."
Assi also stars Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak, and Manoj Pahwa, with cameos by Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks, along with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.