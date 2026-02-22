Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Film Witnesses Slight Growth

Assi box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, returned to the silver screen with Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama, Assi. The film title takes reference from the statistics that approximately 80 rape cases are reported daily in India. The hard-hitting social drama explores the rising rape cases across the nation. Ahead of its release, Assi was marketed with the tagline “An Urgent Watch”. The film opened to mostly positive reviews, but its box office opening was not promising. It had a very slow start with only Rs 1 crore nett. However, on its first Saturday (Day 2), the film witnessed slight growth.