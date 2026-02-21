Do Deewane Seher Mein VS Assi Box Office Collection: Mrunal-Siddhant Lead Day 1

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi box office collection shows Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s romantic drama opening slightly ahead of Taapsee Pannu’s Assi on Day 1.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi
Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi box office Day 1 clash.

  • Mrunal Thakur film opens at ₹1.25 crore.

  • Taapsee Pannu’s Assi collects ₹1 crore opening day.

Do Deewane Seher Mein vs Assi box office collection battle began on a modest note as both films opened in cinemas on February 20. While neither film posted big numbers on Day 1, the romantic drama led by Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi managed to edge past Taapsee Pannu’s socially driven drama.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned around ₹1.25 crore net in India on its opening day. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.29%. Morning shows began at 5.77&, improving to 8.48 percent in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 7.94%, while night shows saw better traction at 14.96%.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows two socially awkward millennials navigating connection and identity in Mumbai. Its urban theme appears to be drawing multiplex audiences, especially in metro cities. Trade analysts believe word of mouth over the weekend will determine whether the film can build on its early lead.

A still from ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ (2026) - Source: YouTube
Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Assi box office collection day 1

On the other hand, Assi opened at approximately ₹1 crore net in India on Friday, as per early trade reports. Occupancy remained restrained through the day, with 3.88 percent in the morning, 7.24 percent in the afternoon and 6.92 percent in the evening. Interestingly, Chennai recorded stronger interest, with occupancy nearing 20 percent.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi addresses the alarming statistic of 80 rape cases reportedly filed daily in India. In an earlier interview with PTI, Sinha explained that the number represents only officially recorded cases, highlighting the gravity of the issue. The film marks his third collaboration with Taapsee after Thappad and Mulk.

Taapsee Pannu in Assi - YouTube
Assi Review | Anubhav Sinha-Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Asks Crucial Questions But Falters With Storytelling

BY Aishani Biswas

For context, Yami Gautam’s Haq, released in November 2025, had opened at ₹1.75 crore and went on to collect ₹19.86 crore in its lifetime run.

Both new releases will now rely heavily on weekend growth to shape their box office trajectory.

Published At:
