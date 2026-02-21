Do Deewane Seher Mein VS Assi Box Office Collection: Mrunal-Siddhant Lead Day 1

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1

According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned around ₹1.25 crore net in India on its opening day. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.29%. Morning shows began at 5.77&, improving to 8.48 percent in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 7.94%, while night shows saw better traction at 14.96%.