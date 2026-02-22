Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Romantic Drama Sees Mild Growth

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection: Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, generated strong buzz among audiences ahead of its release. The romantic drama was marketed as a fresh and imperfectly perfect love story with an unconventional take on romance. It marks Mrunal and Siddhant's first film, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and the effortless chemistry between the leads has garnered special praise. Do Deewane Seher Mein had a slow start, but due to the strong word of mouth, it saw an upward trend at the box office on Day 2. The film has performed better than Taapsee Pannu's Assi, which released on the same day (February 20).