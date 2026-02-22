Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Romantic Drama Sees Mild Growth

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection: Here's how much Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's film earned on Saturday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 2 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Do Deewane Seher Mein witnessed a slight growth on Day 2.

  • It has earned more than Taapsee Pannu's Assi.

  • The romantic drama stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads.

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection: Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, generated strong buzz among audiences ahead of its release. The romantic drama was marketed as a fresh and imperfectly perfect love story with an unconventional take on romance. It marks Mrunal and Siddhant's first film, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and the effortless chemistry between the leads has garnered special praise. Do Deewane Seher Mein had a slow start, but due to the strong word of mouth, it saw an upward trend at the box office on Day 2. The film has performed better than Taapsee Pannu's Assi, which released on the same day (February 20).

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer - YouTube
Do Deewane Seher Mein Trailer Out: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur’s Magical Chemistry Looks Endearing

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.60 crore nett on Day 2 (Rs 1.92 crore gross). On the second day, the film had 1,649 shows. The total box office collection of Mrunal-Siddhant's film stands at Rs 2.85 crore in two days.

It recorded an overall occupancy at 13.42% on Saturday. Morning shows witnessed 4.54% footfall, followed by 11.85% and 15.62% occupancy rates during the afternoon and evening shows. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy rate at 21.69%.

Related Content
Related Content
Assi box office collection Day 2 - X
Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu's Film Witnesses Slight Growth

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Do Deewane Seher Mein is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. It is presented by Zee Studios.

The film revolves around a couple who navigate emotional highs and lows in their relationship. They are not without flaws and not seeking perfection, but accept each other as they are.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: IND On Verge Of Victory Against BAN

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Lose 2 As Maheesh Theekshana Gets Jacob Bethell

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  4. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  5. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart