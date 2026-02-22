Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 2: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Romantic Drama Sees Mild Growth

Do Deewane Seher Mein witnessed a slight growth on Day 2.
It has earned more than Taapsee Pannu's Assi.
The romantic drama stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leads.
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection: Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, generated strong buzz among audiences ahead of its release. The romantic drama was marketed as a fresh and imperfectly perfect love story with an unconventional take on romance. It marks Mrunal and Siddhant's first film, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and the effortless chemistry between the leads has garnered special praise. Do Deewane Seher Mein had a slow start, but due to the strong word of mouth, it saw an upward trend at the box office on Day 2. The film has performed better than Taapsee Pannu's Assi, which released on the same day (February 20).
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.60 crore nett on Day 2 (Rs 1.92 crore gross). On the second day, the film had 1,649 shows. The total box office collection of Mrunal-Siddhant's film stands at Rs 2.85 crore in two days.
It recorded an overall occupancy at 13.42% on Saturday. Morning shows witnessed 4.54% footfall, followed by 11.85% and 15.62% occupancy rates during the afternoon and evening shows. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy rate at 21.69%.
Do Deewane Seher Mein is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. It is presented by Zee Studios.
The film revolves around a couple who navigate emotional highs and lows in their relationship. They are not without flaws and not seeking perfection, but accept each other as they are.