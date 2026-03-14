Oscars 2026: Category Fraud And Reshuffling Narratives For Winning

The studio scramble to seal nominations for all its leads does pay off at times, bypassing role-driven mathematics. Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite (2018) brought Olivia Colman a Best Actress win and Supporting Actress nods for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. However, it’s Stone’s Abigail who serves our entry into Queen Anne’s public and private chambers in the wickedly twisted, tragicomic drama. Abigail’s journey, from seeking to be the favourite to being the one whose affection and attention are coveted, underpins the film. Stone, who literally essays the character morphing into the titular favourite, was shunted by Searchlight Pictures to the Supporting category for ensuring the film’s trio of actresses individually get acknowledged. Occasionally, studios play around with categories to prevent actors and actresses competing with themselves. In 2009, Kate Winslet had leading roles in two films from different studios, Revolutionary Road and The Reader, but was pitched in "For Your Consideration" ads as a leading actress for the former, and a supporting actress for the latter. However, while the Golden Globes nominated her as supporting actress in a drama for The Reader and leading actress in a drama for Revolutionary Road, bestowing both prizes on the night, BAFTA and Oscar resisted. Both said that she had a lead role in The Reader, and she went on to pick the Oscar for Best Actress for it.