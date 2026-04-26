Farah Khan Defends Michael Jackson Biopic Amid Negative Reviews, Says 'Someone Please Give Jaafar Jackson An Oscar'

Michael, a biopic on Michael Jackson, hit the theatres on April 24. The film preview and theatrical release received both positive and negative reviews. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, played the titular character. The film shows the King of Pop's rise from a small town in Indiana, USA. While many called it an emotional tribute to the late legend, some said that the film didn't reveal much about the hardships and challenges he faced in life.