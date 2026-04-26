Farah Khan Defends Michael Jackson Biopic Amid Negative Reviews, Says 'Someone Please Give Jaafar Jackson An Oscar'

Summary of this article
Farah Khan shared a picture with the late pop icon Michael Jackson on social media.
She has backed the Michael Jackson biopic amid the negative reviews.
Farah also demanded an Oscar for Jaafar Jackson, who played his uncle in the film.
Michael, a biopic on Michael Jackson, hit the theatres on April 24. The film preview and theatrical release received both positive and negative reviews. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, played the titular character. The film shows the King of Pop's rise from a small town in Indiana, USA. While many called it an emotional tribute to the late legend, some said that the film didn't reveal much about the hardships and challenges he faced in life.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has reviewed Michael and heaped praise on Jaafar, saying that he deserves an Oscar.
Farah Khan reviews Michael
Amidst the negative reviews of Michael, Farah Khan urged audiences to ignore the critics and watch the film in theatres.
On Saturday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself with Michael Jackson. She wrote, “Point to be noted… Critics are morons in every country! Go watch MICHEAL!! And someone pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year! (sic).”
She also reshared her post on Instagram Story and added, “This film is for us fans and not for the critics. Loved Michael.”
About Michael
John Logan has written the biopic. Alongside Jaafar Jackson, the film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo in key roles. It follows Michael Jackson’s journey from Gary, Indiana, to becoming the King of Pop and dance. It shows his early years with the Jackson 5, his success with Off the Wall, and his rise with Thriller.
Michael India box office collection
The film saw a 38.9% growth from Day 1's net collection of Rs 3.60 crore. According to Sacnilk, on Day 2, Michael collected a net of Rs 5 crore across 3,190 shows, taking its domestic collection to Rs 10.30 crore (Rs 12.36 crore gross) with paid previews.