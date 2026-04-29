Michael Box Office Day 5: Jaafar Jackson Film Hits Milestone, Tops April Charts

Summary of this article
Michael's box office Day 5 crosses Rs 25 crore gross in India.
Jaafar Jackson film grows 6.7 percent on Tuesday despite weekday slowdown.
Michael beats The Mummy to become April’s top Hollywood grosser India.
Michael's box office Day 5 numbers reflect a steady upward trend for the Jaafar Jackson-led biopic, which continues to hold its ground in India. Despite facing strong competition from domestic releases, the film has managed to build consistent momentum and reach an important milestone early in its run.
The weekday performance has been particularly crucial, with the film showing gradual growth instead of sharp drops. This suggests sustained audience interest, especially for a Hollywood release navigating a crowded theatrical window.
Michael box office Day 5 crosses key milestone in India
According to Sacnilk estimates, the film earned Rs 2.40 crore net on Day 5 across more than 2,700 shows. This marked a 6.7 per cent increase from Monday’s Rs 2.25 crore. With this, the total India net collection stands at Rs 21.15 crore, while the gross has crossed Rs 25 crore.
The consistent growth, even if modest, indicates a stable run. Unlike front-loaded releases that peak early, Michael appears to be building its numbers gradually, which could work in its favour in the coming days.
Michael beats The Mummy to become April’s top Hollywood grosser
One of the film’s biggest achievements so far is overtaking Lee Cronin’s The Mummy in India. The earlier release had collected around Rs 23 crore, but Michael has now moved ahead to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India for April.
At the same time, the film continues to compete with Indian releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla. While it has outperformed Dhurandhar 2 on Day 5, it remains behind Bhooth Bangla, which is currently leading the daily box office charts.
Looking ahead, the film will soon face fresh competition from The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is expected to arrive in cinemas at the start of May. Its performance over the next few days will determine how strongly it holds its position.