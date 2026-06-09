Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut At Tribeca Festival; Fans Go Gaga Over Their PDA

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and singer Katy Perry took the internet by storm with their appearance at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau, left, and Katy Perry attend the "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" world premiere at the OKX Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the Tribeca Festival on Monday, May 8, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Summary of this article

  • Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival.

  • The couple attended the premiere of Perry's concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris

  • Perry and Trudeau have been dating since the summer of 2025.

Katy Perry, 41, and Justin Trudeau, 54, whose romance reportedly began in 2025, made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, stepping out hand-in-hand to attend the premiere of Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival

The former Canadian prime minister accompanied the pop star to support the concert film of his lady love. For the event, Perry opted for a white halter-neck gown with rose detailing. She styled her hair in a bun with a fringe and side tresses. Trudeau looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt.

The couple posed for pictures displaying PDA at their debut red-carpet appearance.

Trudeau stood by Perry's side as the "Firework" singer signed autographs and posed for photos with fans.

Katy Perry sexual assault allegations resurface amid fresh claims - Instagram
Katy Perry Sexual Assault Allegations Resurface As Fresh Claims Ignite Storm

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What Perry said about her concert film

Perry told PEOPLE that her concert film is "very different from Part of Me. "That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."

"I mean, I'm doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it's just such a fun thing to encapsulate," Perry added.

Related Content
Netherlands' Mats Wieffer in action during the international friendly soccer match between Netherlands and Algeria in Rotterdam, Netherlands. - AP Photo
Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2026 - X
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet - X
The government imposed a 72-hour curfew across the capital Bamako following the violence . - X.com

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance

The couple was earlier spotted together at the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event in April.

Their romance rumours started in July 2025 when they were spotted on a walk with a dog in a Montreal park, and later seen having dinner at a restaurant.

The dinner date was followed by Trudeau's appearance at Perry's concert in Montreal on July 30, 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City in January 2025. - File/AP
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Get Married On July 3 At Madison Square Garden - Report

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Perry was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom. The couple ended their engagement after nine years together.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories