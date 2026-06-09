Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut At Tribeca Festival; Fans Go Gaga Over Their PDA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival.
The couple attended the premiere of Perry's concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris
Perry and Trudeau have been dating since the summer of 2025.
Katy Perry, 41, and Justin Trudeau, 54, whose romance reportedly began in 2025, made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, stepping out hand-in-hand to attend the premiere of Perry's concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival
The former Canadian prime minister accompanied the pop star to support the concert film of his lady love. For the event, Perry opted for a white halter-neck gown with rose detailing. She styled her hair in a bun with a fringe and side tresses. Trudeau looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt.
The couple posed for pictures displaying PDA at their debut red-carpet appearance.
Trudeau stood by Perry's side as the "Firework" singer signed autographs and posed for photos with fans.
What Perry said about her concert film
Perry told PEOPLE that her concert film is "very different from Part of Me. "That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."
"I mean, I'm doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it's just such a fun thing to encapsulate," Perry added.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's romance
The couple was earlier spotted together at the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event in April.
Their romance rumours started in July 2025 when they were spotted on a walk with a dog in a Montreal park, and later seen having dinner at a restaurant.
The dinner date was followed by Trudeau's appearance at Perry's concert in Montreal on July 30, 2025.
For the unversed, Perry was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom. The couple ended their engagement after nine years together.