Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Get Married On July 3 At Madison Square Garden - Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding rumours have been grabbing the headlines.
The latest report states that the couple have chosen New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden as their wedding venue.
They are reportedly getting married on July 3, 2026.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has become one of the major topics of the town, with multiple outlets reporting about their wedding date and venues. Earlier, it was reported that the couple had chosen the iconic Ocean House in Rhode Island as their wedding venue. However, the latest report claims that another venue is being planned for the big day.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date, venue revealed
A report in Page Six claims that the global pop icon and the NFL star are planning to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” a source told the outlet.
Earlier reports claimed June 13 as their wedding date.
Taylor and Travis haven't officially announced their wedding date and venue.
Who will attend Taylor Swift-Travis Scott's wedding?
The guest list is yet to be confirmed, but the rumoured guests include Jack Antonoff and Antoni Porowski. Suki Waterhouse recently revealed that she will attend the ceremony. Apart from them, Kelce's teammates like Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are also expected, per Vogue.
Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson Berard, and best friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Ashley Avignone, Zoë Kravitz, and Emma Stone, among others, are also likely to attend.
The Grammy-winning singer and the Super Bowl champion have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023. Both 36, they surprised their fans by announcing their engagement in August 2025 with dreamy pictures.
The couple never shy away from displaying their love for each other. Both are often spotted together at events and shows.