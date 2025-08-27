Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media
They shared loved-up pics to share the news
The couple will tie the knot soon
Pop sensation and Grammy award-winner Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of courtship. The couple announced the good news on social media on Tuesday (August 26).
Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Taylor and Travis shared a joint Instagram post, where they wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with lovey-dovey pictures of the pair amidst the lush greenery, with pink and white flowers. One pic shows the Kansas City Chiefs player proposing to Swift, and another features the Cruel Summer songstress flaunting her huge engagement ring. Swift's "So High School" played in the background of the post.
The relationship that started with friendship bracelets ended with engagement rings and is soon going to culminate in a wedding. Here's the timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline
The Lover singer's personal life has always been in the spotlight. Swift and Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023, and since then, there has been a great bond between the Swifties and football fans.
July 2023: Taylor's performance at the Arrowhead Stadium
It was at the Eras Tour on July 8, at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, that Taylor first caught Travis's attention with her performance.
Travis later revealed in his New Heights podcast that he had plans to give a friendship bracelet to the singer.
September 2023: Travis reacts to relationship rumours with Taylor
In September, when NFL+ host Andrew Siciliano asked Kelce about his dating rumours with Swift, he confirmed the friendship bracelet and said, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is," and added he was "not gonna talk about my personal life."
According to Taylor in her Time profile, the duo "started hanging out right after" Travis mentioned her on his podcast.
On The Pat McAfee Show on September 21, Travis revealed that he "threw the ball in her court", referring to the singer.
He said, "I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.' We’ll see what happens in the near future."
September 2023: Taylor attends Travis's match at the Arrowhead Stadium
Days after Travis's interview, Taylor was spotted standing in the stands with his Kelce's mom Donna, enjoying a match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.
After the match, Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving the stadium together.
October 2023: Taylor started attending Chiefs' games
Though they were yet to make their relationship public, their appearances together said it all. Taylor made her second appearance to support Travis in New York, where he played against the New York Jets on October 1. She was accompanied by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the MetLife Stadium.
Taylor became a regular to attend Chiefs' games. On October 12, Taylor joined Travis's mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
At Saturday Night Live's October 14 post-show party, the couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand. Later, on October 22, they were seen leaving the Arrowhead Stadium holding each other's hands. Taylor was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet with the number 87 on it, which is Kelce's jersey number.
November 2023: Taylor and Travis make things official
After Taylor's Buenos Aires show on November 10 got cancelled due to rain, Travis went to the Argentinian capital and enjoyed a dinner date with the singer and attended the Eras Tour the next day.
During the show, Taylor changed the lyrics of her song Karma to say "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me", followed by the singer kissing her beau as the show ended.
December 2023: Taylor opens up about her relationship with Travis
While talking about the relationship, she said, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care".
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," she added.
She also revealed that they started dating before she attended the first game on September 24.
New Year started with a kiss
Travis and Taylor started 2024 with a kiss at the New Year's event. It made their fans go gaga over them.
February 2024: Taylor attends The Super Bowl to support Travis
Taylor attended the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend. She was accompanied by Blake Lively and Ice Spice.
April 2024: Taylor mentions Travis in her music
In The Tortured Poets' Department, Travis featured alongside Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy and Jake Gyllenhaal in her music.
Her songs also had football references.
June 2024: Travis makes onstage appearance
August 2025: Taylor and Travis are engaged
After two years of dating, they got engaged to be married soon.
We are now eagerly waiting for the couple to announce their wedding date soon.