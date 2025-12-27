Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test: England win a Test in Australia - their first triumph Down Under since January 2011. They claim a 4-wicket win in Melbourne on Saturday, as it happened

Outlook Sports Desk
England's Jamie Smith, left, Ben Stokes, second left, Harry Brook andJoe Root, right, shake hands after defeating Australia on Day 2 of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
England gave their long-suffering fans something to cheer about in Melbourne as they produced a spirited performance to beat Australia by four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test, a match that astonishingly finished just inside two days.

Chasing a modest target of 175 on a lively MCG pitch, the visitors reached 178-6 late on Day 2 to secure a morale-boosting win and end an 18-Test winless streak on Australian soil that had stretched back 15 years.

It was a remarkable turnaround in what had been a rough tour for England. On the opening day, both batting lineups struggled on a bowler-friendly surface that saw 20 wickets tumble, with Australia dismissed for 152 before England were skittled for just 110 in their first innings. Key moments early in the Test set the tone for a chaotic and fast-paced contest that left fans stunned at the pace of the action.

England’s bowlers then dug in again to bowl Australia out cheaply in the second innings, setting up a chase that had its nervy moments before steady contributions from the middle order steered them home.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates from the Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test right here:

While Australia still lead the five-match series 3-1, this win spares England the humiliation of a whitewash and gives them a rare taste of success on the road in this iconic rivalry.

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson (12th man)

The Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Australia Vs England 4th Ashes Test was live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts took place on the Star Sports network channels in the country.

