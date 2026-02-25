ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

This will mark Bangladesh's first away Test series in Australia since 2003 when they lost both of the 2 matches by an innings respectively

  • Australia set to welcome Bangladesh for a 2-match Test series

  • The Bangla Tigers will visit the land down under for the first time after 23 years

  • This will only be the 4th Test series between the two nations, taking place this August

The Bangladeshi cricket team will be visiting Australia for the first time in more than 2 decades for a 2-match Test series later this year in August. Bangladesh's red-ball tour down under will be a part of the ICC World Test Championships 2025-27 cycle.

This will mark Bangladesh's first away Test series in Australia since 2003 when they lost both of the 2 matches by an innings.

Being led by Khaled Mahmud at the time, Bangladesh lost the 1st Test by an innings and 132 runs and the 2nd by an innings and 98 runs. Since then, both the countries have only met 4 times in the longest format across two different series' in 2006 and 2017.

Bangladesh has won only one Test match in all of their 6 meetings and that came during Australia's most recent 2017 tour.

Cricket Australia, the apex governing body of the country, also revealed that two unusual venues in Darwin and Mackay will host the two Test matches.

The Marrara Stadium (Darwin) and the Great Barrier Reef Arena (Mackay) are expected to host Bangladesh.

Darwin is set to host its first Test match since 2004, marking a return to the format for a venue that debuted in 2003 against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Great Barrier Reef Arena is preparing for its historic Test debut.

The venue's limited international resume includes a rained-out 1992 clash between India and Sri Lanka and two recent encounters between Australia and South Africa. Beyond men’s ODIs, the ground has primarily served as a hub for women’s internationals and several A side fixtures.

Australia Vs Bangladesh 2-Match Test Series Schedule

First Test: August 13 - 17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

Second Test: August 22 - 26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

